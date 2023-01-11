Opening Line: Penn State Slight Favorite Over Indiana on Wednesday Night

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana's history in Big Ten road games hasn't been very good the past several years, and it's no different so far this season.

The Hoosiers have lost their first two league road games — at Rutgers and at Iowa. They're back on the road on Wednesday night, traveling to State College to take on Penn State. But this time, the injury-depleted Hoosiers are underdogs. Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 142.5.

*** 1:30 P.M. ET UPDATE: Early money seems to be on Indiana. The line has dropped down slight to 2 points. ***

Indiana is 10-5 on the season, and just 1-3 in the Big Ten, losing at Iowa by two last Thursday and to Northwestern by 1 on Sunday, its first home loss of the season. They fell out of the Associated Press top-25 rankings on Monday, the first time they haven't been ranked in 10 weeks.

The Hoosiers have struggled of late, and have been missing starting point guard Xavier Johnson since Dec. 17 with a foot injury that required surgery. He's at least a month away from returning. And starting forward Race Thompson went down early in Thursday's loss with a knee injury, and is also out ''indefinitely,'' according to the school. Thompson was walking around without crutches on Sunday, and said he hopes to be back in ''weeks, not months,''

Indiana started the season 7-0, including impressive wins at Xavier and against North Carolina. They are just 3-5 since then, though, and have failed to cover in six straight games. Penn State has covered in just three of its last 10 games, and lost a Big Ten game at home as a favorite to Michigan State. They won and covered at home against Iowa. They lost and failed to cover on Sunday against Purdue in Philadelphia, and the NCAA has deemed that as a home game as well instead of a neutral site game.

Here's what Indiana has done all season versus the spread:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 10-5

Indiana overall vs. spread: 7-8

---

Indiana home record: 8-1

Indiana home vs. spread: 5-4

---

Indiana road record: 1-3

Indiana road vs spread: 1-3

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-1

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1

---

Indiana record as favorite: 10-2

Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 7-5

---

Indiana record as underdog: 0-2

Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)

84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 5 — Lost at Iowa 91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

Penn State vs. the spread

Penn State — who is 11-5 on the season, and 2-3 in the Big Ten — lost last week at Michigan and against then No. 1-ranked Purdue. They are 9-7 against the spread this season, but just 3-7 in their last 10 after covering the first six games of the year.

In true home games at the Bryce-Jordan Center. they are 5-4 against the spread. Here's what Penn State has done this season, straight up and against the number:

Nov. 7 — Beat Winthrop 93-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (won)

93-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10—Beat Loyola-Maryland 90-65 as an 18.5-point favorite (won)

90-65 as an 18.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 14— Beat Butler 68-62 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

68-62 as a 5.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat Furman 73-68 in Charleston, S.C. as a 3.5-point favorite (won)

73-68 in Charleston, S.C. as a 3.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Lost to Virginia Tech 61-59 in Charleston, S.C. as a 3.5-point underdog (won)

61-59 in Charleston, S.C. as a 3.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Colorado State 68-56 in Charleston, S.C. as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

68-56 in Charleston, S.C. as a 5.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 25 — Beat Lafayette 75-56 as a 21.5-point favorite (lost)

75-56 as a 21.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 29 — Lost at Clemson 101-94 in 2-OT in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 2.5-point underdog (lost)

101-94 in 2-OT in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 2.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 7 — Lost to Michigan State 67-58 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

67-58 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 10 — Won at No. 17 Illinois 74-59 as a 10.5-point underdog (won)

74-59 as a 10.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 18 – Beat Canisius 97-67 as an 18.5-point favorite (won)

97-67 as an 18.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Quinnipiac 77-68 as an 14.5-point favorite (lost)

77-68 as an 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 29 — Beat Delaware State 60-46 as a 28,.5-point favorite (lost)

60-46 as a 28,.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 1 – Beat Iowa 83-79 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

83-79 as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 4 — Lost at Michigan 79-69 as an 4.5-point underdog (lost)

79-69 as an 4.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 8 — Lost to No. 1 Purdue 76-63 in Philadelphia as a 5,.5-point underdog (lost)

Related stories on Indiana basketball