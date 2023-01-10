Bracketology: Indiana's Decline Continues; Big Ten, Big 12 Tied With Nine Teams
Indiana dropped out of the Associated Press top-25 poll this week, and the Hoosiers are trending in the wrong direction for the NCAA Tournament, too.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, and Indiana dropped from a No. 6 seed to a No. 8 seed after losses to Iowa and Northwestern last week.
In this projection, Indiana landed in the West region, setting up a highly-anticipated matchup with the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats. Indiana and Kentucky last played each other in the 2016 NCAA Tournament when the No. 5 seed Hoosiers defeated No. 4 seed Kentucky 73-67 to advance to the Sweet 16.
This path also includes a possible matchup against former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson in the Round of 32. Sampson now coaches the Houston Cougars, who regained the No. 1 ranking in this week's AP top-25 poll, as well as a No. 1 seed in Lunardi's Bracketology.
Here's the full West region.
As for Indiana's past opponents this season, the Kansas Jayhawks hold the No. 1 overall seed, and Arizona dropped to a No. 2 seed after a 13-point home loss to a 7-10 Washington State team. Xavier's rise continues, coming in as a No. 3 seed with a possible matchup against No. 6 seed North Carolina, another Indiana opponent, in the Round of 32.
In the Big Ten, Purdue held onto a No. 1 seed after a busy week. The Boilermakers lost by one point at home against Rutgers, but responded with road wins over Ohio State and Penn State. Other Big Ten teams in this bracket include No. 6 seed Ohio State, No. 7 seeds Wisconsin and Rutgers, No. 8 seeds Indiana and Michigan State, No. 9 seed Maryland and No. 10 seeds Northwestern and Illinois. Iowa was included in the "first four out" category, and Penn State is in the "next four out."
