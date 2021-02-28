Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde: Time For Indiana to Pursue Baylor's Scott Drew

Indiana has struggled during the four-year tenure of Archie Miller, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde says its time to bring a Hoosier native home – Baylor's Scott Drew.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde wrote Saturday that "we have seen enough evidence to know Archie Miller isn’t the guy to restore Indiana basketball. But what is the school going to do about it?''

Forde said that the obvious choice to replace Miller – who has three years left on his contract and a hefty buyout this year – is Baylor's Scott Drew, an Indiana native who was born in Valparaiso and went to school at Butler.

Drew is in his 14th season at Baylor, and has turned around the program there to unprecedented heights. Baylor is undefeated this season and ranked No. 2 in the country. The Bears are 44-4 in the past two seasons. Indiana is 32-24 in the same time frame.

Forde wrote:

"He’s not unhappy at Baylor, but Drew might be the big fish Indiana could land. Baylor has developed a good basketball following — for both the men’s and women’s programs — but Texas remains bedrock football country. If Drew wants one chance at a power program that prioritizes hoops, in a state he knows well, this could be it.''

To read Forde's complete story, CLICK HERE

