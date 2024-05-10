Pat Knight Introduced as Marian University Basketball Coach
Marian University athletic director Steve Downing on Friday introduced Pat Knight, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, as the NAIA program's new head basketball coach.
Downing played for Bob Knight at Indiana from 1970-73 and was named the 1973 Big Ten Player of the Year as Indiana reached the Final Four. Knight passed away on Nov. 1, 2023, and the Hoosiers wore commemorative "RMK" patches on their jerseys to honor the three-time national champion coach.
"I will be honest, every time I hear the word 'Coach Knight,' I haven't gotten used to that yet, okay," Downing said to begin Pat Knight's introductory press conference. "I hear that word, I'm looking over my shoulder for his father. But again, Pat, he always tells me I'm family anyway, and I've known him all his life."
Pat Knight, 53, replaces Scott Heady, who coached Marian the last seven seasons, but last Friday stepped down to become the head basketball coach at the University of Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II program.
Heady had a 168-56 overall record and an 85-39 mark against Crossroads League opponents. He took Marian to the NAIA Tournament all seven seasons, including a run to the semifinals in 2018-19, the deepest in program history. Under current head coach Mike Woodson, Indiana has played exhibition games against Marian each of the last two seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that continue.
Knight has worked as a scout for the Indiana Pacers since 2014, following his run as Lamar University's coach from 2011-14. He previously spent 11 years at Texas Tech as an assistant from 2001-08 and as the head coach from 2008-11.
Downing was an associate athletic director when Bob coached the Red Raiders in the early 2000s. Pat was also an assistant at Akron and Indiana, and he has a 79-123 record as a head coach. He played for his father at Indiana from 1991-95, averaging 1.2 points, 1.2 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game across 112 appearances and five starts in four seasons.
As he was introduced on Friday as Marian's head coach, Pat started by answering why he returned to coaching after a 10-year break.
"Two reasons," Knight said. "One, I'm not happy with the way my career ended. I never had a chance to build my program. The rug got pulled out from under me, and that stuck with me for 10 years. So I'm a person that kind of has a chip on their shoulder, so I've been waiting 10 years for the opportunity to build my own program."
"The second reason, one more chance to honor my dad, to pass on what he taught me and the lessons to these young men that I'm about to coach," Knight said. "So that's it, that's the two reasons to get back in it. And why Marian University, I get asked. Well, it kind of answers itself, because it's Marian University ... Everyone I talk to, this is a special place."
Knight went on to discuss the process of becoming Marian's head coach, what he envisions for the future of Marian basketball, and much more.
Here's the full video.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
Indiana Alumni Forming 'Assembly Ball' Team For The Basketball Tournament