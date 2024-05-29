Indiana Basketball 2025 In-State Recruiting Roundup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Indiana's 2024-25 roster potentially set, coach Mike Woodson and his staff have been on the road recruiting class of 2025 prospects with an eye toward the future.
Woodson has offered scholarships to five players that attend high school in the state of Indiana, including Darius Adams, Jalen Haralson, Braylon Mullins, Azavier Robinson and Trent Sisley. Each of these players have already visited Indiana at least once during the recruiting process, and the upcoming fall is typically a time for more official visits.
Here's a breakdown of Indiana's class of 2025 in-state recruiting targets, with stats, offers, highlights, rankings per the 247Sports Composite and more.
Darius Adams
- High school: La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.
- Measurables: 6-foot-5, 165 pounds
- Ranking: Five-star, No. 19 nationally, No. 4 combo guard, No. 2 in Indiana
- Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Fordham.
Adams has shown impressive 3-point shooting ability on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit with the PSA Cardinals. Over the weekend of May 18-19, he shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game. He transferred to La Lumiere prior to his junior year. He previously played at Manasquan High School in New Jersey, where he led the Shore Conference in total points scored (653) and was named Shore Sports Network Player of the Year.
Jalen Haralson
- High school: La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.
- Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
- Ranking: Five-star, No. 10 nationally, No. 2 point guard, No. 1 in Indiana
- Top nine schools: Auburn, Indiana, Duke, Kansas, Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Missouri, Gonzaga.
Haralson is the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana, but he's also been dominating at a national level. At the Nike EYBL Circuit on May 18-19 in Indianapolis, he averaged 26.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. On3 named him the MVP of the weekend at the event which included several other five-star prospects.
Braylon Mullins
- High school: Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Ind.
- Measurables: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
- Ranking: No. 108 nationally, No. 13 shooting guard, No. 7 in Indiana
- Offers: Alabama, Ball State, Butler, Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Indiana State, Iowa, IUPUI, Kansas, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio, Purdue, Southern Indiana, Stanford, Toledo, Tulane, Valparaiso, Virginia Tech.
Mullins' recruitment has reached a national level this spring, recently receiving offers from blueblood programs like Kansas and North Carolina. Those offers came in after an especially strong weekend at the Adidas 3SSB event in Omaha, Neb., where Mullins averaged 21 points per game and shot 51% from 3-point range on 8.8 attempts per game. He was one of 15 players to be named Underclass Supreme 15 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, following his junior year at Greenfield-Central.
Azavier Robinson
- High school: Lawrence North in Indianapolis, Ind.
- Measurables: 6-foot, 165 pounds
- Ranking: No. 97 nationally, No. 17 point guard, No. 6 in Indiana
- Offers: Arizona State, Butler, DePaul, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Indiana State, IUPUI, Marquette, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, TCU, Temple, UCF, UT-Arlington, Xavier.
Robinson was the point guard for a Lawrence North team that went 25-4 and won a sectional championship. As a junior, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals. He was one of 15 players to be named Underclass Supreme 15 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Trent Sisley
- High school: Heritage Hills in Lincoln City, Ind.
- Measurables: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds
- Ranking: No. 75 nationally, No. 16 power forward, No. 5 in Indiana
- Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, UCF, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Sisley displayed an all-around game during his junior season. He led Heritage Hills to a 19-5 record and averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 60% from the field. He's also a career 38% 3-point shooter at Heritage Hills. Sisley was one of 15 players to be named Underclass Supreme 15 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. He's AAU teammates with Mullins on Indiana Elite.