Pat Chambers Resigns; Penn State Cites 'Inappropriate Conduct'

Big news broke from the Big Ten Wednesday after Pat Chambers resigned from the basketball team one month away from the start of college basketball.

Mark Wogenrich, the publisher for AllPennState, has the story:

Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned Wednesday, the result of an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct toward players.

Chambers resigned a week into practice and just over a month before the NCAA men's basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 25. Assistant coach Jim Ferry was promoted to interim coach for the 2020-21 season, the athletic department said in a statement.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour did not discuss details of the investigation, citing university policy, but said NCAA matters, such as recruiting violations, were not involved.

Barbour confirmed that the athletic department began investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers following a July story in The Undefeated by Jesse Washington. In the story, former Penn State player Rasir Bolton said that Chambers used the phrase "I want to loosen the noose that's around your neck" during a practice in January 2019.

Subsequently, Barbour said, Penn State's internal investigation uncovered an allegation unrelated to The Undefeated story. Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices are involved in the investigation.

Chambers, who had entered his 10th season as head coach, told the team himself during an afternoon meeting. Barbour said that players "were in a little bit of shock and very disappointed."

