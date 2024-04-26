Penn State Transfer Shay Ciezki Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana landed its second transfer of the offseason on Thursday, when Penn State guard Shay Ciezki announced her commitment.
"Following God's Plan #GoHoosiers," Ciezki posted on X.
Ciezki is a 5-foot-7 guard from Penn State with two years of eligibility remaining. As a sophomore in 2023-24, she averaged 11.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. She started 30 games for the 22-13 Nittany Lions and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention, logging 25.1 minutes per game.
Ciezki ranked seventh in the Big Ten with 74 total 3-pointers made, and she shot 36.8% from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts per game. She also shot 42.3% from the field and 90.2% from the free throw line, which ranked fifth in the Big Ten among players with at least 30 attempts.
"We have seen firsthand in the Big Ten how explosive Shay can be," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a release. "She is a great perimeter player with quickness to make plays off the bounce. Shay is going to be a great addition to our backcourt. Getting to know Shay and her family we know she will fit in well with our system and culture and look forward to getting her to Bloomington."
Ciezki had nearly identical stats as a freshman at Penn State in 2022-23, averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 29 starts and 31.3 minutes per game. She was even more efficient from 3-point range, shooting 41.6%, which ranked sixth in the Big Ten among players with at least 40 attempts.
Indiana sharpshooter Sara Scalia graduated after setting the program's single-season record for 3-pointers made in a season with 103, but the addition of Ciezki should help in that area. Indiana also lost all-time leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes, but landed 6-foot-3 Tennessee transfer forward Karoline Striplin on Thursday to reinforce the front court.
As it currently stands, Indiana has 13 players on its 2024-25 roster out of 15 available scholarships: Lexus Bargesser, Lenee Beaumont, Yarden Garzon, Julianna LaMendola, Henna Sandvik, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, Sydney Parrish, Lilly Meister, Sydney Fenn, Faith Wiseman, Striplin and Ciezki.