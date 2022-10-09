PHOTO GALLERY: Hoosier Hysteria 2022
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Friday, Indiana hosted its annual Hoosier Hysteria event highlighting the men's and women's basketball teams ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Take a look at 21 photos from the event including head coaches Teri Moren and Mike Woodson arriving in flashy cars, player introductions to get the crowd riled up, and snapshots of the skills competition as well as a scrimmage.
Former USC running back and past NFL player Reggie Bush also rolled up to Branch McCracken Court to shoot some shots and send his luck to the players.
Players were also supported by their families including an appearance from guard Tamar Bates' adorable daughter!
Mackenzie Holmes
Reggie Bush
Grace Berger and Jordan Geronimo
Tamar Bates and Kenya Hunter
Jordan Geronimo
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mackenzie Holmes
Miller Kopp
Miller Kopp
Tamar Bates
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Teri Moren
Race Thompson
Mike Woodson
Young Hoosier Fans
Chloe Moore-McNeil
Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn
Mike Woodson
Mona Zaric
Trey Galloway
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Moren was given the mic and pointed at the banners on the wall and said a simple but powerful quote: "We want one of those."
When it was Woodson's turn to hold the mic, he thanked Trayce Jackson-Davis for staying another year and had one line that may or not be legendary: "Indiana basketball – excuse my language – is the shit."
In the three-point contest, guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and forward Miller Kopp were the favorites. Moore-McNeil hit 18 three-pointers in the first round while Kopp hit 14. The second round versus Sara Scalia and Xavier Johnson still came out in Moore-McNeil and Kopp's favor after 28 made threes.
Support the men's and women's basketball teams in the 2022-23 season. Last season both teams made a run in the NCAA Tournament and have the tools to take it a step further this season. Take a look at the full schedules below.
2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule
2022-23 Women's Basketball Schedule
