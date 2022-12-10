PHOTO GALLERY: Hoosier Fans Invade Las Vegas For Game With Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana basketball fans are firmly embracing the chance to go to Las Vegas this weekend, flooding into Sin City for the Hoosiers' big national television showdown with Arizona on Saturday.

We caught with several fans — and some of the basketball moms — on Friday at the MGM Grand.

Indiana is 8-1 this season, and ranked No. 14 in the country. Arizona is 7-1 and ranked No. 10 in a showdown of the two teams favored to win their respective conference titles in the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The Hoosiers really wanted to improve their nonconference schedule this season, and they've done that. Coming to Las Vegas was a great move for Indiana, and thousands of fans have flooded into town to watch and have fun

Here's our photo gallery from what's been going on in the last day or so.

Dean Garrett Tom Brew HoosiersNow publisher Tom Brew (right) caught up with 1987 national champion Dean Garrett during his trip to Las Vegas. Las Vegas Amanda Pavelka The Aria Resort main signage was all aglow with Trayce Jackson-Davis ahead of Indiana's matchup with Arizona on Saturday. Tamar Bates Becky Rigel Tamar Bates addresses the media outside of the MGM Grand on Friday. The Hoosiers take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tamar Bates Becky Rigel HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew speaks with Indiana guard Tamar Bates. Tamar Bates Becky Rigel Tamar Bates talks to the media on Friday night. Hoosier Fans in Vegas Indiana fans donned their best Hoosier gear ahead of the game on Saturday. Hoosier Fans in Vegas Becky Rigel Indiana fans gear up for the game against Arizona on Saturday. Tom Brew Becky Rigel HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew smiles with Amanda Pavelka. Hoosier Moms Dawn Geronimo (center) and Sherry Leal (center right) smile for the camera at the MGM Grand on Friday. They are the mothers of Indiana juniors Jordan Geronimo and Anthony Leal. Hoosier Fans in Vegas Amanda Pavelka and Becky Rigel, on the other side of the camera. Lauren Leal Lauren Leal, the older sister of Indiana guard Anthony Leal, joins HoosiersNow publisher Tom Brew and fan Tim Doerr. Hoosier Fans in Vegas Hoosier fans enjoyed Las Vegas ahead of Saturday's game. Las Vegas Becky Rigel View from The Skybar. The Aria Resort's main sign advertised Indiana's matchup with Arizona this Saturday. Named "The Clash", the highly anticipated game has brought many Hoosier fans to town. Mike Woodson Facebook A fan snapped a picture of Indiana coach Mike Woodson as he arrives in Las Vegas. Yasir Rosemond Facebook A fan snapped a picture of Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond as he arrives in style at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Kenya Hunter Becky Rigel Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter arrives in Las Vegas for Indiana's game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Mike Woodson IU Athletics Coach Mike Woodson rallies his team during a shoot-around practice at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trayce Jackson-Davis IU Athletics Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis looks on during a shoot-around practice in preparation for Indiana's game with Arizona Saturday. Xavier Johnson IU Athletics Indiana guard Xavier Johnson works out during a practice at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. MGM Grand Garden Arena IU Athletics "The Clash", the floor of the MGM Grand Garden Arena is ready for the matchup between Indiana and Arizona on Saturday.

Related stories on Indiana basketball