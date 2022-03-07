Photo Gallery: Indiana at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Look inside Mackey Arena at 20 photos from Indiana's Saturday matchup versus then ranked-No. 8 Purdue.

For their last regular season game, the Boilermakers didn't let the Hoosiers get away again and defeated them 69-67.

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. led the way for the Boilermakers with 17 points. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic added 15.

For the Hoosiers, senior guard Xavier Johnson totaled 18 points and a team-high 12 assists to bring Indiana within two points of a season two-peat.

Indiana at Purdue Jaden Ivey and Parker Stewart Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a 3-pointer against Indiana guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Caleb Furst and Race Thompson Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) goes up for a layup against Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Xavier Johnson Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) passes the ball to Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Mason Gillis Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) goes up for a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Michael Durr and Caleb Furst Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) guards Indiana center Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ethan Morton Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) goes up for a shot against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Matt Painter Purdue head coach Matt Painter during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Xavier Johnson Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Parker Stewart and Jaden Ivey Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles against Indiana guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Xavier Johnson and Eric Hunter Jr. Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) dribbles against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Trevion Williams and Race Thompson Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) boxes out Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey Purdue center Zach Edey (15) blocks a layup from Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Jordan Geronimo Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) goes up for the rebound during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Michael Durr Indiana center Michael Durr (2) goes up for a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Zach Edey Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trevion Williams Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) goes up for a shot above Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Miller Kopp and Michael Durr Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and Indiana center Michael Durr (2) reach out for the rebound during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Race Thompson, Mason Gillis and Miller Kopp USA Today Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) box out Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis Purdue center Zach Edey (15) goes up for a shot against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Eric Hunter Jr. Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after Purdue defeated Indiana, 69-67, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Related stories on Indiana basketball