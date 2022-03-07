Photo Gallery: Indiana at Purdue

Skip to main content
Check out 20 photos from Indiana's matchup inside Mackey Arena versus Purdue on Saturday. The snapshots equally feature both Hoosier and Boilermaker players in a competitive 69-67 win for Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Look inside Mackey Arena at 20 photos from Indiana's Saturday matchup versus then ranked-No. 8 Purdue. 

For their last regular season game, the Boilermakers didn't let the Hoosiers get away again and defeated them 69-67. 

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. led the way for the Boilermakers with 17 points. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic added 15.

For the Hoosiers, senior guard Xavier Johnson totaled 18 points and a team-high 12 assists to bring Indiana within two points of a season two-peat.

Jaden Ivey and Parker Stewart

USATSI_17833465

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a 3-pointer against Indiana guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Caleb Furst and Race Thompson

USATSI_17833423

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) goes up for a layup against Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17833404

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) passes the ball to Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Mason Gillis

USATSI_17833468

Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) goes up for a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Michael Durr and Caleb Furst

USATSI_17833450

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) guards Indiana center Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ethan Morton

USATSI_17833418

Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) goes up for a shot against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Matt Painter

USATSI_17833410

Purdue head coach Matt Painter during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17833466

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Parker Stewart and Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17833421

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles against Indiana guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Xavier Johnson and Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17833472

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) dribbles against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Trevion Williams and Race Thompson

USATSI_17833447

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) boxes out Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey

USATSI_17833416

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) blocks a layup from Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17835622

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) goes up for the rebound during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Michael Durr

USATSI_17835484

Indiana center Michael Durr (2) goes up for a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Zach Edey

USATSI_17835367

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trevion Williams

USATSI_17835250

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) goes up for a shot above Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

Miller Kopp and Michael Durr

USATSI_17835448

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and Indiana center Michael Durr (2) reach out for the rebound during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Race Thompson, Mason Gillis and Miller Kopp

Indiana forwards Race Thompson and Miller Kopp box out Purdue forward Mason Gillis

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) box out Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17835416

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) goes up for a shot against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17836408

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after Purdue defeated Indiana, 69-67, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. 

  • BIG TEN ROUNDUP: In one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, last-place Nebraska stunned Wisconsin on Sunday on a day when the Badgers were set to clinch the outright Big Ten title. Instead, Illinois is a co-champion now after beating Iowa on Sunday night. Here's our Big Ten Roundup from a busy Sunday around this league. CLICK HERE. 
  • BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Illinois is the top-seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament this year, and the Illini are also the defending champions. There have been only three repeat champions in the 23-year history of the event. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes and TV information, records and point spread where available. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA FALLS SHORT AT PURDUE: The battle of arch-rivals went down to the wire, but No. 8 Purdue held on to beat Indiana 69-67 on Saturday at Mackey Arena to close out the regular season for both schools. CLICK HERE.
  • LIVE BLOG: Follow along with all of the play-by-play from Indiana's dramatic season finale with Purdue. CLICK HERE

