Players, Coaches React To Indiana Basketball Hiring Darian DeVries
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After more than a month of searching for a new head basketball coach, Indiana announced Tuesday it has hired West Virginia's Darian DeVries.
DeVries, 49, led West Virginia to a 19-13 record in his first season, and they were the first team out of the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached six seasons at Drake, making three NCAA Tournament appearances and winning 24-plus games five times.
Check out how current and former Indiana basketball players and coaches have reacted to the news.
Goode was a senior this year, but he's applying for a medical hardship waiver that would grant him eligibility for the 2025-26 season. If he returns to Indiana, he could be teaming up with four-star class of 2025 recruit Trent Sisley.
Christian Watford was campaigning for Will Wade earlier, but he's on board with the hiring. He also mentioned Kory Barnett, an assistant on DeVries staff at West Virginia who played at Indiana from 2008-12.
Prior to Drake, DeVries was an assistant coach at Creighton from 2001-18. His Creighton tenure began under future Oregon head coach Dana Altman, who made seven NCAA Tournament appearances with the Bluejays and a Final Four run with the Ducks. DeVries later coaches on Greg McDermott's staff, helping Creighton make five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Here's what McDermott said about the hiring.
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson was quoted in a news release, explaining his decision to hire DeVries.
“We went into this coaching search with some very specific things we were looking for in our next head coach, and Darian emerged as someone who, on paper, met and often exceeded our criteria,” Dolson said. “Once we had a chance to talk to him, we knew we had the right person. Darian has a plan for building a championship culture that can compete at the highest level on a year-in, year-out basis. He has extensive D-1 coaching experience that includes 15 trips to the NCAA Tournament as a head coach or as an assistant. This past season at West Virginia, he inherited a last-place Big 12 team with no significant contributors returning, and managed to more than double its win total despite a pair of significant season-ending injuries. Finally, he is passionate about the opportunity to lead our program. We are excited to welcome Darian and the entire DeVries family to our Hoosier family.”
The Hoosiers' new leader was also quoted in the program's news release.
"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I’ve always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support,” DeVries said. “There’s a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I’m excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships.”
"As President of IU, it is my expectation that our university strives for greatness in everything we do from academics to athletics,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Darian has demonstrated that he embraces that elite standard. In fact, he has a well-established track record of elevating programs to new levels of success. This is a great day for IU Men’s Basketball and Indiana University.”
