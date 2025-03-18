Indiana Men's Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Here's a list of players in the transfer portal with reported interest from Indiana, as well as Indiana's incoming and outgoing transfers, NBA Draft entrants, high school recruits, players lost to eligibility and a scholarship chart for the 2025-26 season.
We'll update this list throughout the offseason.
Incoming transfers
No player has announced their intention to transfer to Indiana yet.
Transfer Portal entrants
• Gabe Cupps: A 6-foot-2 guard from Centerville, Ohio, Cupps played two seasons with Indiana, though he was only healthy for one of them. Cupps played 37 games, starting 22 of them, all during the 2023-24 season. Cupps averaged 2.3 points for the Hoosiers. He only played four games in the 2024-25 season before he had to have surgery for a meniscus injury. Cupps was a four-star recruit who committed to Indiana in 2021. Cupps will have two or three years of eligibility remaining depending on whether he successfully earns a medical waiver for his injury-riddled 2025 season.
Incoming recruits
• Trent Sisley: The 6-foot-7 forward has played for Monteverde Academy during the 2024-25 season and is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Monteverde will take part in the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern in April. A native of Lincoln City, Ind., Sisley had previously played at Heritage Hills High School in southern Indiana.
• Harun Zrno: The Bosnian 6-foot-7 wing committed to Indiana in January. Zrno averaged 20.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.4 apg in the top Bosnian league.
Out of eligibility
• Oumar Ballo: 13 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 62.3% FG.
• Trey Galloway: 8.8 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 rpg.
• Luke Goode: 9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 39.2% 3-point shooting. Goode has signaled his intention to apply for a medical waiver to play another season.
• Langdon Hatton: 2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg.
• Anthony Leal: 3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg.
Scholarship chart for 2025-26 season
• Malik Reneau: one year of eligiblity
• Kanaan Carlyle: two years of eligibility
• Mackenzie Mgbako: two years of eligibility
• Myles Rice: two years of eligibility
• Bryson Tucker: three years of eligibility
• Jakai Newton: three or four years of eligibility (contingent on possible medical waiver)
• Trent Sisley: four years of eligibility
• Harun Zrno: four years of eligibility