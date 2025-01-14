LIVE BLOG: Updates As Indiana Hosts No. 19 Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! Indiana tries to bounce back from its 25-point loss at Iowa as No. 19 Illinois visits in the only matchup of the season between the Hoosiers and Fighting Illini.
• Injury report: Malik Reneau and Gabe Cupps are out for the Hoosiers. Jakai Newton has been upgraded to questionable. Illinois leading scorer Kaparas Jakucionis is also questionable. Read about it here.
• Starters: Illinois starters - Kylan Boswell, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tre White, Ben Humichrous, Tomislav Ivisci.
Indiana starters: Myles Rice, Luke Goode, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo.
So no breaks on the injury front for the Hoosiers from the Illini.
• Crowd is pretty spread out around Assembly Hall at the moment. Students are back and its populated in the student section up to about the concourse entrances. Balcony has quite a few fans in it, but there are gaps in other areas.
• Shame that these two teams are only playing once this season. Indiana's Big Ten teams it plays twice is Purdue (duh), Ohio State and Penn State. I'm sure it's harder to set those schedules than I might think, but it just seems random who gets who in the two-plays.
• Illinois coach Brad Underwood has demonstrated that a completely rebuilt roster can be competitive straight out of the box. None of tonight's starters for the Illini played in the game against Indiana last season in Champaign. And yet? Illinois is 12-4 and right there in the top 25.
• Mike Woodson Boo Watch: Definitely the loudest boos of the season when Woodson was introduced pregame. Students being back might have something to do with that, but it was far more noticeable than in any other game this season.
• It's game time. Let's go!
• Illinois 5-4, 18:15 1H. Kasparas Jakucionis has all five points for the Illini. Indiana has buckets from Myles Rice and a late shot clock jumper made by Mackenzie Mgbako. Rice threw up a hopeful shot on a drive to the lane, recovered the airball, and called a timeout.
• Illinois 12-8, 15:56 1H. Too easy for Illinois. Illini are 5 of 7 from the field. Jakucionis is doing a really good job getting away from Indiana defenders. That's one theory. Or? Indiana defenders aren't doing a very good job of sticking to Jakucionis. He has 8 points already. Trey Galloway got caught up on a screen, freeing Jakucionis on one play. He's a problem.
Indiana's offense has more or less kept up. This seems to be a game headed to the 80s in scoring ... at least.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana will try to shake off its lopsided loss at Iowa as Illinois comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. To do so, the Hoosiers need better performances from their upperclassmen. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV information and a good preview of the game. CLICK HERE
- GOODE FACING FORMER TEAM: Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke highly of Luke Goode, who transferred from Illinois to Indiana for his senior year. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a perfect 11-0 at Assembly Hall so far this season, but the Hoosiers have their biggest challenge yet with Illinois on Tuesday night. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a great history vs. the number for both teams. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana and Illinois meet each other Tuesday on short rest and after disappointing losses. The Illini are dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Here's a close look at Illinois. CLICK HERE
- THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR: The Hoosiers face an Illinois team that plays fast, shoots lots of 3-pointers and rebounds the ball as well as any team in the country. CLICK HERE