Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Upsets No. 13 Purdue 73-58
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden give their thoughts on Indiana's 73-58 win over No. 13 Purdue Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana picked up perhaps its biggest win of the season Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, defeating No. 13 Purdue 73-58.
The Hoosiers trailed by 12 points at halftime before outscoring Purdue 48-21 in the second half. Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway led Indiana with 15 points apiece.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden share their thoughts on the game in the video below.
With this win, Indiana improves to 16-11 overall and 7-9 in Big Ten play ahead of Wednesday's home game against Penn State.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WOODSON 4-4 AGAINST PURDUE: Rivalries are part of what makes college sports unique and intriguing for fans and players alike. After years on the wrong side of the rivalry, coach Mike Woodson has helped bring the juice back to the Indiana-Purdue basketball series. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-PURDUE GAME STORY: Indiana was down by 12 to Purdue at halftime and could have been left for dead, but they played their best half of the season to beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 and keep their postseason hopes alive. CLICK HERE
- RENEAU JOINS 1,000-POINT CLUB: Junior forward Malik Reneau became the 55th Indiana men's basketball player to score 1,000 points on Sunday when he had 15 in the Hoosiers' upset of Purdue. Here's the complete list of all 55 Hoosiers stars who have reached the milestone. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Mike Woodson's postgame comments after Indiana earned a much-needed victory against its archrival. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON USES 'THE' CHAIR: Mike Woodson comments on using the chair that Bob Knight famously threw 40 years ago. CLICK HERE.
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Forty years ago, an angry Bob Knight was so upset with the officiating in an Indiana game against Purdue that the threw a chair across the floor and got kicked out and suspended. It's become an iconic moment far bigger than it should be. We're back at Assembly Hall Sunday, but not to celebrate it. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Follow the game as it happened. CLICK HERE.
Published