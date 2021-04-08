Race Thompson Returning to Indiana to Play for Mike Woodson

Another Indiana basketball player has left the NCAA transfer portal to return to the Hoosiers. This time it's junior forward Race Thompson, who announced in Instragram that he's staying.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana forward Race Thompson's flirtation with the transfer portal is over. The Plymouth, Minn., forward announced on Instagram Thursday morning that he is returning to the Hoosiers to play for new coach Mike Woodson.

"After talking it over with my family, I'm happy to announce that I'm coming back to Indiana,'' Thompson said in the post. "I'm excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program. Go Hoosiers!

Thompson was one of six Indiana players who entered the NCAA's transfer portal after Archie Miller was fired on March 15. By entering the portal, they were able to look around and talk to other coaches, if they so desired. Thompson talked to new Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson.

Thompson joins teammates Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo in returning. Senior Al Durham, who played four years at Indiana and graduated earlier this year, is the only one who has left so far. He opted to play his fifth and final season at Providence.

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin is the last Hoosier still in the portal.

Thompson averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers during their 12-15 season, the fourth and final year of Miller's tenure at Indiana. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder, was originally recruited to Indiana by Tom Crean, and redshirted his first year. He has played three seasons thus far, and with the NCAA ruling on eligibility, this season doesn't not count, so Thompson can play for two more seasons at Indiana, if he chooses.

This was Thompson's best season with the Hoosiers, by far. He started all year for the first time, and averaged 28.2 minutes of playing time per game. He was the team's second-leading rebounder behind Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis has been recruiting his teammates hard, and having fun on Twitter at the same time. When former Pitt guard Xavier Johnson committed to Indiana Wednesday night, Jackson-Davis tweeted that "I think we ain't done yet.''