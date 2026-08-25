Ranking Indiana Basketball's 5 Toughest Non-Conference Opponents

On Tuesday, Indiana basketball released its full 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The Hoosiers will face 12 non-Big Ten opponents in regular season play – headlined by five high-major foes.

On the heels of a 2025-26 non-conference slate which saw Indiana play only three eventual NCAA-tournament clubs – one of which was mid-major Siena – head man Darian DeVries seemingly took a new approach: challenge his squad with a handful of high-level opponents.

📅 Mark those calendars.



The 2026-27 non-conference schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/zGcm6conLe — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 25, 2026

Regardless of the outcomes of each contest, the Hoosiers will be battle tested come Big Ten play, and, ideally, they’ll already have a couple resume-building wins to their name.

Ranking Indiana basketball’s biggest challengers on non-conference schedule

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5: UCF (Dec. 12)

After reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years in 2025-26, UCF lost nearly all of its rotation. Head man Johnny Dawkins enters Year 10 seeking his first season over .500 in conference play since the Knights were in the AAC in 2018-19.

But considering UCF should still compete for an NCAA Tournament bid in 2026-27, the Hoosiers are going to need this win – especially since this contest takes place in Bloomington.

No. 4: Syracuse (Nov. 9 in Indianapolis)

It has been 40 seasons since Indiana beat Syracuse. With the Orange turning over a new leaf – hired former Siena coach Gerry McNamara, who was a standout player as Syracuse – this may be the Hoosiers’ best shot to snap their six game losing streak vs. the Orange.

But although it’s McNamara’s first year at the helm, Syracuse is still going to be relatively talented. Still, it’s a game Indiana should win, and, in a perfect world, it may wind up looking fairly strong on the resume by season’s end.

No. 3: Missouri (Dec. 19)

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing Missouri is not short on in 2026-27: bucket-getters. The Tigers have perhaps the nation’s purest freshman scorer in Jason Crowe Jr., along with an exceptional transfer class. The Tigers’ frontcourt, which is big and physical, will test Indiana’s new big men.

The Hoosiers get this matchup in Bloomington, which is a double-edged sword. On one hand, with home-court advantage, Indiana should be the team-to-beat. On the flip side, it won’t look great to the NCAA Tournament committee if the Hoosiers don’t win this one (although it wouldn’t be the end of the world).

No. 2: Arkansas (Nov. 17 in New York)

2026-27 Arkansas will be the typical John Calipari squad: bursting at the seams with talent, length, athleticism and youth. Indiana, meanwhile, will have the experience to counter.

Expect this one to be a shootout. It’ll be an interesting test case for the Hoosiers. Either they prove themselves defensively against an exceptionally gifted offense or they show that they can score enough points to keep up with anyone. Ideally, it’s the former.

No. 1: Kentucky (Nov. 20 in Indianapolis)

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Pope went out and built an absolute juggernaut via the portal. (If Mark Mitchell is cleared for a fifth year, Kentucky will have the best transfer class by a country mile.)

But the Wildcats have never been short on talent in Pope’s tenure. If he molds the pieces in 2026-27, though, Kentucky can be really good. But so will Indiana.