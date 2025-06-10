Report: Big Man Luigi Suigo To Visit Indiana Next Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - According to a report from Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Italian big man Luigi Suigo will make an official visit to Indiana next week.
Suigo would be part of the Class of 2026 and whomever he plays for, he would be available for the 2026-27 season.
Suigo plays professionally for AX Armani Exchange Milano in the prestigious Italian Serie A league, though Suigo primarly played for Milano's reserve team in Serie D. According to Eurobasket, Suigo averaged 9.1 for the Milano reserves in eight games. In his lone game at the Serie A level, Suigo scored four points in a three-minute appearance.
Suigo also played for the Italian team at the U17 World Cup in Turkey in 2024. Suigo averaged 7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as Italy advanced to the championship game of the tournament.
Italy was beaten by the United States 129-88 in the title game. Suigo scored nine points in a game that featured USA players Jalen Haralson, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer among others.
Suigo is considered to be a possible future NBA prospect, but for now, he is being sought by most of the major programs in college basketball.
He will visit Purdue next week. He has also drawn interest from BYU, Duke, llinois, Kansas and Kentucky among many others.
Previous men's basketball top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 7 - Oumar Ballo
No. 8 - Mackenzie Mgbako
No. 9 - Al Durham
No. 10 - Miller Kopp
No. 11 - Xavier Johnson
No. 12 - Justin Smith
No. 13 - Rob Phinisee
No. 14 - Luke Goode
No. 15 - Devonte Green
No. 16 - Anthony Leal
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA TRANSFER CLASS HIGHLY RATED: ESPN included Indiana among the teams that did best in the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- IN-PROGRESS MEN'S BASKETBALL ROSTER RELEASED: Indiana men's basketball announced its initial men's basketball roster on Monday. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WAITS ON WAIVER DECISIONS: Like everyone else, Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is waiting on the NCAA to make decisions on waivers for Luke Goode and Anthony Leal. CLICK HERE.