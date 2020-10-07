Report: Gavitt Games Unlikely This Season, Opens Spot on Indiana's Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Gavitt Games, which features teams from the Big Ten and Big East, are unlikely to be played this season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Both the Big Ten and Big East hope to resume this series in the 2021-22 season.

Indiana was scheduled to participate in the Gavitt Games this season, so this now means the Hoosiers will have an extra game to fill in their nonconference schedule.

So far, Indiana's nonconference schedule consists of three games in the Maui Invitational, Butler in the Crossroads Classic and an ACC opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge that hasn't been announced yet.

The first opponent for the Hoosiers in the Maui Invitational will be Providence on Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. eastern at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The winner/loser of the game will play the winner/loser of Texas and Davidson. The other four teams in the bracket are North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama.

Now that Indiana won't have to play in the Gavitt Games, it could be a good opportunity for the Hoosiers to schedule a mid-major school since most of their previously scheduled early November games won't happen because the season isn't starting until Nov. 25.

It's also unknown how many conference games will be played as the Big Ten has yet to announce its plan for basketball season.

All that Indiana fans can currently look forward to is the Maui Invitational bracket, which will take place in late November and early December. So far, that's the only concrete part of Indiana's schedule.

