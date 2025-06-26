Report: Indiana Basketball to Host Kansas State in November Nonconference Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another piece of Indiana's nonconference basketball season became known on Thursday when a report said the Hoosiers will host Kansas State from the Big 12 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Nov. 25.
College basketball analyst Rocco Miller was the first to report the matchup.
Kansas State, which finished 16-17 last season but was an Elite Eight team in 2023, is coached by Jerome Tang, who has spent three years with the Wildcats. They are the fifth opponent that's been released so far for Indiana this season, but the first to be confirmed to be played in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers will play Marquette 9 at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 9. They have December matchups with Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 6 and will play on at Kentucky on Dec. 13 at Rupp Arena. No date has been announced for the Milwaukee game.
It's been a while since the Hoosiers have played Kansas State. Indiana beat them 71-70 in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Hawaii on Nov. 23, 1998, with A.J., Guyton leading the way with 25 points. (The Hoosiers lost to Syracuse in the finals of that tournament.)
They do have a fairly substantial history, though. Indiana leads the all-time series 19-12. They have met 15 times in Bloomington, with the Hoosiers going 11-4. The last game in Bloomington was on Dec. 10, 1985, with the Hoosiers winning 78-71 despite trailing by seven points at the half. Daryl Thomas (24), Steve Alford (22) and Ricky Calloway (18) led the Hoosiers in scoring that day.