Rob Phinisee Playing Free Remains Key to His Success

Before Minnesota, Archie Miller told Rob Phinisee to just play free. He did, and he finished with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rob Phinisee watches a lot of film. He likes to know the tendencies of the other teams and what they're doing on both sides of the ball.

He wants to know exactly what the other team is running. He wants to be in control as Indiana's point guard and leading perimeter defender, so he thinks, and he thinks a lot.

But sometimes, he thinks too much, and it makes him get in his own head. A missed shot, a turnover, picking up two quick fouls, getting blown by on defense can waver Phinisee's confidence in a game, and he becomes passive.

Indiana fans know what Phinisee is capable of when he's on point, like the game on the road against Iowa or numerous games in his first two seasons where he's come up clutch. But consistent confidence has been the issue for Phinisee, and it's because sometimes he just thinks too much.

So before the Minnesota game this week, head coach Archie Miller wanted Phinisee to play free. He told him he doesn't care if he goes 0-for-10, he wants him to be aggressive, defend at a high level and just play free.

"Just thinking about the other team, what they're doing on offense, reading what they're doing on defense," Phinisee said. "(Miller) told me to go out there and play free and play my game, so I feel like I did that."

Phinisee put together a 10-point performance to go along with six assists and four rebounds.

All of his points came from aggressive drives to the basket as well. Phinisee was 0-of-3 from three, but he didn't let that get to his head. Instead, he put his head down and got into the lane and made plays for his team.



"I feel like it opens up things for my game and just for the bigs, too, and even Al and Armaan on the wings hitting threes," Phinisee said. "So, I feel like me just getting downhill in the paint really just open things up for everybody."

Miller thought Phinisee was worrying too much about his offense over the past couple of weeks, and with a tough assignment like Marcus Carr on Wednesday, that was the last thing Miller wanted him to worry about.

Phinisee was able to shake his worry and lock in on the defensive end and hold his own against Carr, and then he let the offense come to him, being aggressive and making good plays to create shots for his teammates.

"I don't care if he misses a shot. I really don't. I just want him to play aggressive and make the right read," Miller said. "Rob is a key cog in the wheel coming down the stretch."

The confidence was there for Phinisee Wednesday night, so now it's all about him staying consistent with it.

Indiana has another big game on Saturday at home against Michigan State, and the Hoosiers are going to need every bit of Phinisee's defense and playmaking to come out on top. Miller has unlocked the key to Phinisee's success, and it's as simple as letting him play free.

