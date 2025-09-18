5 Takeaways from Indiana Men's Basketball's 2025-26 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men’s basketball released its full 2025-26 schedule Thursday, unveiling the entire slate for coach Darian DeVries’ first season at the helm.
Here are five immediate takeaways from Indiana’s schedule …
Indiana gets favorable December conference matchups
Continuing history since the Big Ten transitioned to 20-game conference schedules in 2018-19, Indiana will play two Big Ten games in December before finishing its non-conference slate.
The Hoosiers open Big Ten play Dec. 3, when they face Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. After a neutral site matchup with Louisville on Dec. 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana hosts Penn State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, which has published season previews since 1981, projects Minnesota to finish 16th in the Big Ten and Penn State to finish 18th.
As such, Indiana, which is tabbed to finish ninth, will face a pair of teams projected to finish in the bottom three of the Big Ten.
Purdue games set for Jan. 27, Feb. 20
The first matchup between Indiana and Purdue will take place Tuesday, Jan. 27, in Bloomington, while the second meeting is set for Friday, Feb. 20, in West Lafayette.
Indiana faced Purdue on a Friday night at Mackey Arena last season, a game the Boilermakers won 81-76 on Jan. 31. The Hoosiers won the rematch 73-58 on Sunday, Feb. 23, in Assembly Hall.
West coast swing comes in the heart of Big Ten play
After playing host to UCLA and USC last season, the Hoosiers will make the trip to Los Angeles in late January.
Indiana faces UCLA on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Pauley Pavilion, and it plays USC on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at Galen Center.
The Hoosiers haven’t played both UCLA and USC in Los Angeles since December of 1960. Indiana won both meetings last season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Hoosiers end season with strong home push
Though Indiana’s season finale takes place March 7 at Ohio State, the Hoosiers play three consecutive games at home beforehand. Upon returning from the west coast, Indiana gets five of its final eight contests in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers host Wisconsin on Feb. 7, Oregon on Feb. 9, Northwestern on Feb. 24, Michigan State on March 1 and Minnesota on March 4.
Hoosiers play 4 quality non-conference games
Indiana’s non-conference slate was released July 1, but it’s worth reiterating: The Hoosiers have several chances to nab quality victories before entering Big Ten play.
It starts at 1 p.m. Nov. 9, when Indiana plays Marquette at United Center in Chicago. The Hoosiers host Kansas State on Nov. 25 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and they’ll play Louisville on Dec. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana’s lone true non-conference road game is Dec. 13 against Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington.