Teri Moren Pushing For Sellout Crowds At Assembly Hall For Indiana Women’s Basketball Games
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Some coaches are careful with each word spoken at events like Wednesday’s Big Ten Media Days. Others embrace the bright lights.
During the opening roundtable session, Big Ten Network moderator Mike Hall asked coaches to name a venue they’re excited to play at during the 2024-25 basketball season, one where they don’t have as much history. Washington coach Tina Langley and Rutgers coach Coquese Washington shied away from specifics.
“I'll give you one,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb chimed in.
“Assembly Hall. You grow up as a basketball fan. We get to go to Indiana. I've never coached there. We've never played there. I've heard that the fans are right on top of you. There's a million answers we could say, and we only get to go to half of them each year, but Assembly Hall will be a cool one for me.”
USC plays at Indiana on Jan. 19. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Indiana Hoosiers’ home arena in Bloomington, Ind., is known for its unique layout, passionate fans and five national championship banners won by the men’s program.
Now in her 11th season, coach Teri Moren has brought the Indiana women’s basketball program to new heights in both on-court success and fan interest. Indiana had reached the NCAA Tournament just four times in program history and never went past the second round prior to Moren’s arrival.
But since 2016, Moren has led the Hoosiers to a WNIT championship, six NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16 runs and a trip to the Elite Eight. Indiana has been a No. 4 seed or higher in each of the past four seasons, and it earned the program’s first No. 1 seed in 2023.
During that progression, attendance has increased. In 2023-24, Indiana averaged 10,336 fans during its 17-0 run at home and became the fifth Big Ten women’s basketball team to average over 10,000 fans in a season. Indiana sold out Assembly Hall against Iowa last season and against Purdue in 2022-23.
Moren often tells her team about what a great time it is for women’s sports, and she strives for that growth to continue.
“It's been really, really great for me to watch, watch it evolve, develop,” Moren said at Big Ten Media Days. “So grateful that I'm still present here to be able to see it happening. I think we can continue to make more steps also to – our goal is to sell out Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall like our men do. That's one of our goals. Some might say that will never happen, but I'm the optimistic one. The glass is always, right, half full for me. I think we can get it done.”
This increase in fan interest led to Indiana expanding reserved seating sections for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Last year, rows 1-31 were set aside for season ticket holders. This year, the entire main level will be reserved for season ticket holders, and general admission tickets will be sold for the court-level bleachers and the balcony.
Indiana has an exhibition game against Maryville on Oct. 30 at Assembly Hall, and the Hoosiers officially begin the season at home against Brown on Nov. 7.
“I try to remind our kids always, especially after the game, to take that moment, right,” Moren said. “And just look around at all the people that are there to support them and be in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on that Saturday afternoon, because it is incredible, right?
“I want them to take those moments and remember those moments, what that feels like. Completely want it to be the standard, but I also want them to be in the present moment and have a tremendous amount of gratitude for the fans that come out and support us.”
