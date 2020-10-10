The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Aminu Mohammed, Indiana Basketball Schedule
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 20:20 mark and goes until the 35-minute mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Aminu Mohammed Zoom call with Indiana
- Other schools interested in Mohammed
- Updates on Indiana's nonconference schedule
- What to expect from Indiana basketball media day
You can listen in below:
Related Stories:
- GAVITT GAMES UNLIKELY THIS SEASON: A spot on Indiana's schedule has opened up now because the Gavitt Games with the Big Ten East aren't happening this season. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA TO PLAY PROVIDENCE: The Maui Invitational bracket was reveled Wednesday, and Indiana will take on Providence in the first game. CLICK HERE
- JEROME HUNTER LISTED AS BREAKOUT PLAYER: Jerome Hunter has been featured in the top 20 breakout players for the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE