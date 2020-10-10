SI.com
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Aminu Mohammed, Indiana Basketball Schedule

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 20:20 mark and goes until the 35-minute mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Aminu Mohammed Zoom call with Indiana
  • Other schools interested in Mohammed
  • Updates on Indiana's nonconference schedule
  • What to expect from Indiana basketball media day

You can listen in below:

