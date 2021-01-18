Tipoff Time Announced for Indiana's Game With Iowa on Thursday

Indiana gets back to work on Thursday with a game against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, with a scheduled 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – We've known all along that Indiana was scheduled to play at Iowa on Thursday, but now we finally know the time. FOX Sports has announced that the game will start at 9 p.m. ET, and will be televised on FOX Sports 1.

The Hoosiers haven't played since last Thursday's 81-69 loss to Purdue after Sunday's game at Michigan State was postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Spartans' program. No makeup date has been announced yet for that game, but it could come in the next few days.

Indiana is 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten, alone in eighth place. The Hawkeyes were very impressive in grabbing a road win on Sunday, pounding Northwestern 96-73 in Evanston, Ill. The Hawkeyes are 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the league, tied for first in the Big Ten. They missed a game with Michigan State last week, as well.

Indiana and Iowa only played once last season, with the Hoosiers beating No. 21 Iowa 89-77 in Bloomington on Feb. 13.

Indiana's other game this week is on Sunday at home against Rutgers. That game starts at Noon ET, so it won't interfere with the NFL conference championship games later in the day.

