Todd’s Take: Indiana Can Bolster Resume At Battle 4 Atlantis, Hoosiers Need To Deliver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Among the so-called (by ESPN) “Feast Week” tournaments, the Battle 4 Atlantis has rapidly emerged as one of the marquee events.
While it doesn’t have the historic cachet of the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis, played at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas, was transformed into a major event in its second running in 2012 when it was primarily populated with high-major schools and given high-visibility broadcast time by ESPN.
Since then, college basketball powers like Villanova (a three-time champion), Baylor (a two-time champ), Duke, Michigan, Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin have all claimed Battle 4 Atlantis championships.
Based on its fan fervor and tradition, Indiana absolutely belongs in this tournament – it’s a surprise that the Hoosiers haven’t been in it until this year.
However, not all multi-team exempt fields are created equally. Usually set more than a year in advance, the strength of the fields can be unpredictable.
To that end, this Battle 4 Atlantis field is good, but not great.
Creighton, an original participant in the 2024 field, backed out to play in the controversial NIL-driven Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
The Bluejays were replaced by fellow Big East member Providence, certainly a quality program, but not one that is expected to be as good as Creighton. The Bluejays are projected to be 13th in barttorvik.com’s 2024-25 rankings. Providence is predicted to be 60th.
Only two teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis field are in barttorvik.com’s top 30 – Gonzaga (9) and Arizona (10). Indiana is the third-best projected team in 31st.
No one could have predicted when the field was determined that usual powers like Louisville, Oklahoma and West Virginia would fall short from their usual standard.
And yes, if you’re looking at it from the perspective of what those programs see, you could make the same claim about Indiana, which has high expectations for the 2024-25 season but hasn’t proven itself in a game yet.
The strength of the field isn’t what it could have been, that couldn’t have been predicted when it was formed. However, when Indiana made its nonconference schedule during the recent offseason? The Hoosiers at least had an inkling of what they were getting into as far as Battle 4 Atlantis quality is concerned.
Indiana is taking a risk by putting all of its nonconference resume eggs in one Bahamas basket. Apart from Battle 4 Atlantis, Indiana’s only other high-major opponent in nonconference play is a home game against South Carolina on Nov. 16. The Gamecocks were 26-8 in 2024, but they only have one player back who averaged double-figures from that team.
With everything riding on a good Bahamas run, it was important that Indiana avoid any resume-damaging cartoon anvils that could flatten the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament bona fides.
The Battle 4 Atlantis draw provided the opportunity that Indiana needs from the tournament.
Indiana gets a reasonable first-round opponent in Louisville. The Cardinals are expected to be greatly improved from their recent oblivion under former coach Kenny Payne. Projected by barrtorvik.com at No. 63 nationally, it would be a solid win on a neutral floor over the Pat Kelsey-coached Cardinals.
If Indiana does win, you’d expect the Hoosiers to face Gonzaga. By barttorvik.com’s reckoning? The Bulldogs are the best team in the tournament. That’s the kind of impact game the Hoosiers need in the tropics.
Of course, the best-case scenario is a win over Gonzaga and a meeting with Arizona in the championship game. Win or lose, the Hoosiers would come home with the resume boost they need to fuel their NCAA Tournament hopes.
The flip side is that if Indiana loses to Louisville? The Hoosiers’ resume could take a sizable hit. West Virginia would likely be next for Indiana in this case. The Mountaineers have almost entirely turned over their roster with an offseason coaching change.
If the Hoosiers were to fall to the Mountaineers? Davidson would be the most likely opponent. The Wildcats are one team the Hoosiers want to avoid. Davdison is ranked 165th by barttorvik.com.
Best-case, worst-case or whether the truth is in the middle is in the hands of the Hoosiers. August is the time for potential. November is the time to start proving it. The Hoosiers have to win at Battle 4 Atlantis or they will be fighting uphill to improve their resume once Big Ten play begins.
Here’s a look at the teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis field:
Indiana’s side of the bracket
Louisville
Coach: Pat Kelsey.
2024 record: 8-24.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2019.
Conference: ACC.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 63.
Outlook: Twelve wins in two seasons will lead any program to pursue a clean break and so it is with once-proud Louisville. Pat Kelsey, who has a 261-122 career mark at Winthrop and College of Charleston, is now in charge. Kelsey completely revamped the Cardinals roster as five new seniors will try to reverse the Cardinals’ fortunes. The most familiar name to Indiana fans is former Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (9.2 ppg, 3.9 apg in 2024). He’s joined in the backcourt by former James Madison star Terrence Edwards Jr. (17.2 ppg) and former Colorado guard J’vonne Hadley (11.6 ppg). Noah Waterman (9.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg), a 6-foot-11 forward from BYU, provides size. Ex-South Florida swingman Kasean Pryor (13 ppg) has potential scoring punch.
Gonzaga
Coach: Mark Few.
2024 record: 27-8.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2024 (beaten by Purdue in Sweet 16).
Conference: WCC.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 9.
Outlook: Unlike so many other teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis field, Gonzaga has had stability. Three of the Bulldogs’ top four scorers return. Guards Nolan Hickman (14 ppg) and Ryan Nembhard (12.6 ppg) are stable and forward Graham Ike (16.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg) is a potential All-American. Gonzaga added from within their West Coast Conference by adding ex-Pepperdine guard Michael Ajayi (17.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg). Another guard, Khalif Battle (14.8 ppg), came from Arkansas.
Does Indiana want Gonzaga? That’s the optimum scenario. The Hoosiers need a resume boost, and Gonzaga can provide it if the two teams were to meet in the semifinals.
West Virginia
Coach: Darian DeVries.
2024 record: 9-23.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2023.
Conference: Big 12.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 83.
Outlook: Forget anything you knew about the 2023 iteration of the Mountaineers. One year after Bob Huggins left in disgrace and Josh Eilert coached the season under difficult circumstances, West Virginia has started over. The ten leading scorers from 2023 have departed. Darian (pronounced Darren) DeVries was hired from Drake, where he took a moribund program to three NCAA Tournament appearances in six seasons at the Des Moines, Iowa, school. He’s also the father of one of the most talented mid-major players of the last three seasons, forward Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg), who will test himself in the Big 12. Ex-Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small (15.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), who is from South Bend, Ind., will run the show. Ex-Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg) will try to score at the same clip. DeVries will also try to get a song out of guard Joseph Yesufu, a one-time Kansas and Washington State player, but who had his best season (12.8 ppg) for DeVries at Drake in 2021.
Does Indiana want to face West Virginia? A team like the Mountaineers are a sort of worst-case scenario in a multi-team exempt tournament. They’re a team Indiana should be able to defeat, but they’ll put up good resistance in the process. A loss hurts. Best for Indiana to steer clear.
The other side of the bracket
Arizona
Coach: Tommy Lloyd.
2024 record: 27-9.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2024 (beaten by Clemson in Sweet 16).
Conference: Big 12.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 10.
Outlook: The Oumar Ballo Bowl? The current Hoosiers center hurt his future team on Dec. 10, 2022, with 15 points and 12 rebounds in an 89-75 victory for Arizona over Indiana in Las Vegas. That was then, this is now … but the Wildcats are still stout. Guard Caleb Love (18 ppg), who the Hoosiers also saw in 2022 when he played for North Carolina, had his volume-shooting ways reigned in by Tommy Lloyd and converted 41.3% from the field. A good thing, because Arizona lost its next three leading scorers. Junior guard Jaden Bradley (7 ppg) will get a chance to produce at a higher clip. Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend (17.3 ppg) was brought in to provide punch. McDonald’s All-American forward Carter Bryant is a young player to watch.
Does Indiana want to face Arizona? Absolutely. If the Hoosiers are as good as everyone thinks they can be? They should want this. That it is likely only in a championship game scenario makes it all the more enticing.
Davidson
Coach: Matt McKillop.
2024 record: 15-17.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2022.
Conference: Atlantic 10.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 165.
Outlook: The “other” Wildcats in the field play at a patient pace as they were ranked 286th in adjusted tempo by Kenpom. Three of Davidson’s four leading scorers return, led by 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard Connor Kochera (13.2 ppg). Reed Bailey (12.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg) can stretch the floor with his 6-11 frame. Sophomore forward Bobby Durkin (8.5 ppg) is an 85.7% free throw shooter. A big loss for Davidson was guard Grant Huffman (12.8 ppg, 5.3 apg), their most productive distributor as he transferred to Vanderbilt. The only incoming transfers of consequence are big man Joe Hurlburt, who played sparingly at Colorado, and 6-4 guard Zach Laput, who averaged 18.4 points for Division II Bentley University.
Does Indiana want to face Davidson? Of all of the teams at Battle 4 Atlantis, Davidson would provide the most significant strength-of-schedule hit to the Hoosiers’ resume, win or lose. Davidson is best avoided.
Oklahoma
Coach: Porter Moser.
2024 record: 20-12.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021.
Conference: SEC.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 56.
Outlook: Porter Moser enters his fourth season in Norman without a NCAA Tournament appearance on his resume, so the pressure is on to get the job done. His cause is hurt by the fact that Oklahoma’s top two scorers from 2024 – Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh – both transferred. Forward Jalon Moore (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) will have to step up his production. So will 6-foot-11 Sam Godwin (6.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg). Transfer help comes from ex-Dayton guard Kobe Elvis (9.4 ppg, 3.5 apg) and ex-High Point guard Duke Miles (17.5 ppg, 3.6 apg).
Does Indiana want to face Oklahoma? If it were to happen, it would likely be in a third- or fifth-place game. The Sooners will have a decent resume playing in the SEC for the first time, so a matchup wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.
Providence
Coach: Kim English.
2024 record: 21-14.
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2023.
Conference: Big East.
Barttorvik.com 2025 projection: 60.
Outlook: Senior guard Bryce Hopkins (15.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg) is one of the best players in the country, though hardly anyone noticed because he missed 20 games in the 2023-24 season after he tore his ACL on his left knee. Also back is junior guard Jayden Pierre (9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg). It is hoped that guard Corey Floyd Jr. (4.8 ppg) takes a leap in the 2024-25 season. Past that? The Friars will rely on ex-Georgia swingman Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2 ppg) and ex-Miami guard Bensley Joseph (9.6 ppg).
Does Indiana want to face Providence? Much like Oklahoma, a meeting with the Friars would likely be in a third or fifth-place game. Also much like the Sooners, Providence’s membership in the Big East means their schedule won’t slide much in conference play. Providence falls in the middle of the options Indiana would want in Battle 4 Atlantis.
