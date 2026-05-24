Indiana Basketball Early Contender for 2028 Five-Star Antoine Caughman Jr.

Head man Darian DeVries and Indiana continue to toss their hat in the ring for high school prospects. Over the past week, the Hoosiers have extended a handful of offers – including one to Antoine Caughman Jr., a quickly-rising 2028 recruit.

Caughman announced his Indiana offer via his X account last week. The Hoosiers appear to have gotten in the mix early, as UCLA and Cal are the only other high-major programs to have offered Caughman thus far.

Who is Antoine Caughman Jr.?

A South Carolina native, Caughman attends W.J. Keenan High School in Columbia. For his AAU hoops, Caughman plays on Upward Stars, a program that competes on the 3SSB Circuit.



247 Sports’ composite rankings list Caughman as a five-star recruit in the class of 2028. He is also tabbed as the No. 6 small forward in the nation.

Antoine Caughman Jr. scouting report

Offensively, Caughman can do a little bit of everything. Attacking the basket, the 6-foot-5 wing takes advantage of his lengthy strides to work past defenders. He can finish at the rim with either hand, and off one or two feet.

He isn’t the sturdiest, but Caughman plays with enough physicality to bounce defenders and create cleaner looks for himself in the paint. He also has some bunnies and floaters in his game, which will come in handy against taller and more athletic defenders at the next level.

As a shooter, Caughman has clean form and is a very respectable catch-and-shoot threat with a blossoming off-the-dribble package. In terms of his athleticism, Caughman is fairly explosive, which he pairs with that aforementioned length to put together some exceptional finishes above the rim.

Defensively, Caughman blends his length and athleticism to be a positionless defender. He is capable of keeping opposing guards in front, banging around with big men inside, not to mention blocking shots, and everything in between.

How would Antoine Caughman Jr. fit at Indiana?

Caughman still has two full seasons of high school hoops to develop his game on both sides of the floor. But based on what he has shown thus far, Caughman seems to project into a 3-and-D role with the ability to become a full-fledged star.

He has the physical tools to be a tremendously versatile – and effective – defender at the next level. Offensively, he seems equally comfortable shooting the rock or attacking the rim, but the former skill usually translates the most seamlessly.

Ideally, he blossoms into a fully-rounded wing scorer, but even if he doesn’t, Caughman impacts the game in enough ways that he’ll be able to carve out a role just about anywhere.