Indiana Basketball Extends Offer to Top 5 2028 Prospect Yann Kamagate

Every class features a handful of five-star prospects (some of whom are being actively pursued by Indiana). And don’t get it twisted: those players are all tremendously talented – hence the five-star status. But, every once in a while, a transcendent – and perhaps even generational – talent rolls around.

And although Yann Kamagate may not fall into that category just yet, he certainly has the ability to obtain that status in the upcoming two years before his high school career comes to a close.

Naturally, as any program in the country should sensibly do, Indiana and head coach Darian DeVries extended an offer to Kamagate last week (per his Instagram post).

Who is Yann Kamagate?

Kamagate, a 7-footer with an already-sturdy 230-pound frame, goes to St. Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge, California. He also hoops for Compton Magic of the 3SSB Circuit for his AAU ball. 247 Sports’ composite rankings lists Kamagate as the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2028.

Yann Kamagate scouting report

Defensively, Kamagate is a black hole in the most complimentary sense. He swallows up everything that comes near the basket, using his size and length, along with his pogo-stick bounce, to reject anything within the vicinity of the hoop. As expected, he is also an excellent rebounder.

On offense, Kamagate is an elite play-finisher. Around the rack, he dunks the ball practically every time he touches it. Over a defender, through a defender, even around a defender – Kamagate rocks the rim in every way imaginable.

But it isn’t Kamagate’s abilities in the dunker spot or in putback opportunities that truly turn heads (although all of that is quite noteworthy). It’s the flashes Kamagate shows that induce second (and even third) takes.

Yann Kamagate is coming for it all this summer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0fTxdxiKkI — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 22, 2026

For example, when Kamagate gets a rebound and dribbles the ball the length of the floor before taking off just inside the free-throw line for a thunderous jam. Or when he faces up on the three-point line, jab steps and then cans a triple in the face of an opposing big. And don’t get us started on his off-the-dribble step-back triples.

None of that is normal for a seven-footer, let alone one who is yet to take a high school course as an upperclassman. To clarify, it’s not as though Kamagate is a sharpshooter or pace-pushing savant in the open floor. But those flashes, especially given the other traits he possesses, are something to marvel at.

How would Yann Kamagate fit at Indiana?

If the Hoosiers manage to coax Kamagate to Bloomington – a task that will certainly be an uphill battle – he would almost surely be a Day 1 contributor. (Again, worth noting, he is a rising junior, so there aren’t any guarantees just yet.)

But the role Kamagate would be given remains to be seen. At the bare minimum, he’ll be a lob threat and dunker-spot player who patrols the paint on the other end.

In a dream scenario, Kamagate becomes a true threat from beyond the arc and even has the ability to put the ball on the floor – both of which are realistic possibilities – meaning he would potentially be the primary option even as a freshman.