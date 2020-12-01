Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ali Patberg Both Selected to Wooden Award Watch List

Both Jackson-Davis and Patberg were selected to the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Preseason watch list on Tuesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Indiana stars were placed on a prestigious award watch list on Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana men's basketball sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch list, and Indiana women's basketball senior Ali Patberg was named to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 watch list.

Both Jackson-Davis and Patberg are the best players on their respective teams.

Full men's top 50 watch list:

Full women's top 30 list:

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.

