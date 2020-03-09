Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Multiple Big Ten Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had a great first year at Indiana, and people took notice. He was named third-team All-Big Ten on Monday, and was also chosen to the All-Freshmen team
Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., who was Mr. Basketball in Indiana a year ago, led the Hoosiers in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounds (8.1 per game), and had 10 double-doubles. His best game might have been on the road at Minnesota, where he had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both season highs.
It was a two-man race for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn edged out Jackson-Davis. The pair won the vast majority of the weekly freshman awards.
Here are the Big Ten awards from the coaches:
FIRST TEAM
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
- Jalen Smith, Maryland
- Cassius Winston, Michigan State
- Lamar Stevens, Penn State
SECOND TEAM
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Zavier Simpson Michigan
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
- Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
- Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
- Geo Baker, Rutgers
- Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
- D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Marcus Carr, Minnesota
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- CJ Fredrick, Iowa
- Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Rocket Watts, Michigan State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
- Jalen Smith, Maryland
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
- Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
- Jamari Wheeler, Penn State\
- Nojel Eastern, Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
- Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
COACH OF THE YEAR
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
- Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.
There were a few differences to the media voting. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was on the first team instead of Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn were on the media's third team instead of Trice and Baker.
Here were the media's honorable mention choices: Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.