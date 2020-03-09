Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Multiple Big Ten Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had a great first year at Indiana, and people took notice. He was named third-team All-Big Ten on Monday, and was also chosen to the All-Freshmen team

Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., who was Mr. Basketball in Indiana a year ago, led the Hoosiers in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounds (8.1 per game), and had 10 double-doubles. His best game might have been on the road at Minnesota, where he had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both season highs.

It was a two-man race for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn edged out Jackson-Davis. The pair won the vast majority of the weekly freshman awards.

Here are the Big Ten awards from the coaches:

FIRST TEAM

Luka Garza, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Zavier Simpson Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State\

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.

There were a few differences to the media voting. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was on the first team instead of Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn were on the media's third team instead of Trice and Baker.

Here were the media's honorable mention choices: Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.