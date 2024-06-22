Trent Sisley Announces Top 5 Schools
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trent Sisley has narrowed his list to five schools.
Sisley, a 6-foot-7 forward, is considering Iowa, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue.
Out of Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., Sisley is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025. He's ranked No. 67 in the nation by Rivals, No. 74 by 247Sports, No. 97 by On3 and No. 100 by ESPN.
As a junior, Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. Capable of scoring inside and out, Sisley has shot 61% from the field and 38% from 3-point range (80-for-211) across three high school seasons.
Indiana has been heavily involved with Sisley's recruitment for multiple years. Coach Mike Woodson and his staff have visited him at Heritage Hills, and Sisley has taken several visits to Bloomington.
Sisley's recruitment will at least extend into the fall, as he plans to visit Indiana the weekend of Sept. 20. His Indiana Elite AAU teammates Braylon Mullins (No. 24) and Malachi Moreno (No. 26) will accompany Sisley on the visit. Sisley will also visit Purdue on Sept. 6, Notre Dame on Sept. 28 and Michigan State on Oct. 12, according to Dushawn London.
Though Indiana recruited the transfer portal heavily this offseason, Woodson has noted the importance of high school recruiting.
“Got to keep recruiting them. I’m not going to stop recruiting them. I think they’re talented enough to help us here in the future. So we’re still on their doorsteps, we’re still going to AAU games and I’m on the phone constantly communicating, because we’d like to see them stay here in the state," Woodson said in May during Indiana's fundraising event at Huber's Winery and Orchard.
"But again, it’s up to these guys. They’ve been offered the scholarship. I don’t know what more we can do. We could keep hammering home and say ‘We want you in the uniform; Come see us; Can we come see you?’ and they still tell us no,” Woodson said before IU’s annual fundraising event at Huber Winery in May. “Those guys have that opportunity because I have offered them scholarships, and I do want them here. I’ve just got to keep recruiting them. I can’t quit. And hopefully one or two — if not all of them — will say ‘Yes I’m coming.’ It makes life a lot easier for us.”