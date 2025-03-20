Trent Sisley On Board With New Indiana Basketball Coach Darian DeVries
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana signee Trent Sisley appears to be on board with new head basketball coach Darian DeVries.
Shortly after Indiana announced DeVries' hiring Tuesday, Sisley gave his stamp of approval.
Sisley is Indiana's lone commit in the class of 2025 after Bosnian guard Harun Zrno reopened his recruitment Wednesday. DeVries said in his introductory press conference that he will meet indiviually with players on Indiana's 2024-25 roster in the coming days. So far, Malik Reneau and Gabe Cupps have entered the transfer portal, though that does not prohibit them from returning.
Sisley is a 6-foot-7 forward who spent his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida after previously attending Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind. He's a four-star recruit ranked No. 76 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
In 26 games at Montverde, Sisley averaged 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 64% from the field, 47% from 3-point range on 45 attempts and 65% at the free throw line, according to Max Preps.
Sisley signed his national letter of intent to Indiana in November.
