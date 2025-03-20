Harun Zrno Decommits From Indiana, Reopens Recruitment
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana lost a member of its 2025 recruiting class Wednesday as Harun Zrno decommitted and reopened his recruitment, per On3.
Zrno is a 6-foot-6 guard from Bosnia. He committed to Indiana under coach Mike Woodson in January. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Zrno will still consider the Hoosiers moving forward.
Zrno plays for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia’s Division I, where he averaged 20.4 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according toArman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
Indiana introduced Darian DeVries as its new head basketball coach Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. DeVries said he plans to meet with players individually over the next few days.
Indiana's Malik Reneau and Gabe Cupps have also entered the transfer portal. Trent Sisley is now Indiana's lone commit in the class of 2025.
