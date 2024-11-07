Trey Galloway Wants Better Pace, But Feels Good About Indiana’s Potential
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s offense was hit-and-miss in its 80-61 victory Wednesday over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
This was especially true in the first half. Indiana got off to a 3 of 10 start from the field and had another fallow stretch where it went 2 of 7.
Veteran guard Trey Galloway took note of Indiana’s struggles – and offered both the diagnosis and part of the cure.
Galloway’s impact on the game would be more widely felt in the second half when he had seven of his nine assists, but he noticed quickly what plagued the Hoosiers when they were struggling.
“We were stagnant early on and throughout the game. We needed to move in a pace that we've been doing in practice and stuff,” Galloway noted. “I think our pace was good towards the end of the game. We got to have that pace for all 40 minutes on offense and defense.”
Galloway had praise for Indiana’s newly constructed roster. Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Oumar Ballo started in the opener. Luke Goode, Bryson Tucker and Langdon Hatton had stretches off the bench of varying length and quality.
“There's so many guys that can do so many things. Like I said previously, it's going to be a lot of guys' nights. We're going to have to sacrifice that all season,” Galloway said. “If one guy is really playing well, we got to be unselfish and find them. I think we'll continue to get better as we get into the season and keep growing together.”
Galloway cited better movement that created open gaps as opening up Indiana’s offense on Wednesday night.
Perhaps Galloway’s most interesting observation was that Indiana has to be patient … but not too patient. In a 30-game season, there needs to be a sense of urgency to gel quickly.
“Obviously there are expectations. We're Indiana. The history of this place is phenomenal. I think just like I said, taking it one game at a time and coming together, it's going to be huge for us,” said Galloway, before he later added a proviso to his original comment.
“We got a lot of experience with guys that have played a lot of minutes in the Big Ten, the Pac-12, older guys. I think with that being said, we got to find ways to come together quicker. The season goes quick. Before we know it, we'll be in the Big Ten playing,” Galloway commented.
As for Galloway’s own game, he practiced what he preached about pace. In a late-game stretch where he fed Ballo on three made field goals, only one of those shots were taken with more than 20 seconds elapsed off the shot clock.
Galloway ended up with six points and nine assists in just 17 minutes of action. He also made his only 3-point attempt of the night, a good sign given his struggles in that department in 2024.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Galloway will likely have a larger role to come, but he has to get fully comfortable with playing Galloway bigger minutes as he continues to recover from knee surgery.
“He's missed so much of summer play, coming back from summer play up until this point. We're just gradually trying to bring him along, not burn him and get him hurt again,” Woodson said.
“He played 17 minutes, but he played longer in stretches tonight. So we'll see how he feels tomorrow when he wakes up and comes in for treatment. That's going to be the key,” Woodson added.
