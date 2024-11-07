WATCH: Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako Punishes SIU-Edwardsville On The Fast Break
Indiana has opened the 2024-25 regular season with a home game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Early in its regular season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Indiana tried to run on the Cougars, but SIU-Edwardsville was able to get back on defense to stymie those efforts.
With 14:18 left in the first half, the Hoosiers were finally able to breakout. Myles Rice made an acrobatic steal on the baseline, made an equally acrobatic feed to Trey Galloway, who found Mackenzie Mgbako on the break for a dunk.
Here's how the play developed.
