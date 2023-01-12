WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Drills Transition Jumper at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Jalen Hood-Schifino continued where he left off last game.
After a 33-point effort on Sunday against Northwestern, Hood-Schifino started Wednesday's game with four quick points. After a deflection from Jordan Geronimo on the defensive end, Trey Galloway grabbed the loose ball and started Indiana's fast break.
Galloway dished it to Trayce Jackson-Davis near the free throw line, allowing Hood-Schifino to run to the corner. Jackson-Davis found Hood-Schifino in rhythm, and he rose above the defense to hit the deep 2-point jump shot.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin is 11-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play, but the Badgers have lost back-to back games. The Badgers lost 79-69 at Illinois on Jan. 7, followed by a 69-65 home loss against Michigan State on Tuesday.
