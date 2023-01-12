LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Penn State in Real Time

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana lost two games last week after a long layoff, so the Hoosiers will try to snap that losing streak on Wednesday night at Penn State. It's too early to call this game a ''must-win'' game, but it's pretty darn important for Indiana.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you informed with what's going on in the game, keeping you updated with all the news and views, plus highlights and opinion.

The game is at 7 p.m. ET and is on the Big Ten Network. Here's our ''How to Watch'' story, with all your broadcast details, plus a great preview of the game. CLICK HERE

The most recent posts are at the top, so just keep refreshing and enjoy the game!

FINAL: Penn State has its biggest win ever over Indiana, winning 85-64. They tied a school record with 18 made threes.

8:20 p.m. — Penn State's lead reached 20 points at 78-58. This is complete mess. Penn State has 17 threes.

8:10 p.m. — Why does Miller Kopp continue to leave shooters, when he's not helping out anyway? A lot of defensive lapses. Andrew Funk up to 20 points now for Penn State, with six made threes.

8:05 p.m. — Indiana on an 8-0 run and get to within five points at 39-34. A pair of hoops by Trayce Jackson-Davis.

7:55 p.m. — Halftime stats of note, Penn State is 9-for-17 from three, Indiana 1-for-7. That's the difference in the game right there. Indiana doing a horrible job of leaving shooters defensivly, and forcing up bad threes on the other end. Completely out of synch — again.

7:45 p.m. — Indiana finally gets its first three of the game with 22 seconds to go in the half when Tamar Bates knocks one down. But it's Penn State up 37-25 at halftime. The Nittany Lions have hit eight three-pointers.

7:35 p.m. — Indiana up to six turnovers now, and four of them have come on recent horrific passes. Two by freshman Malik Reneau. Hoosiers 0-for-6 from three.

7:25 p.m. — Seth Lundy keeps getting open looks and he's making Indiana pay. He's got 14 points already with four threes. Penn State leads 19-15.

7:20 p.m. — Malik Reneau comes in for Trayce Jackson-Davis and scores on his first touch. Indiana leads 14-13.

7:15 p.m. — Tamar Bates first off the bench for Indiana. He comes in for Trey Galloway. Another basket for Jordan Geronimo, who dives to the rim after Trayce Jackson-Davis gets doubled. Indiana leads 12-10 and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry calls timeout after the defensive breakdown.

7:10 p.m. — Definitely getting more from Jordan Geronimo tonight than Indiana did on Sunday. He's very active in the lane, with two rebounds, a block and a steal so far. A huge plus. First media timeout and Penn State leads 10-9.

7:05 p.m. — Indiana on the board first with two quick baskets from Jalen Hood-Schifino. Trayce Jackson-Davis takes a hip check on the first one and goes down hard. A little slow to get up.

6:50 p.m. ET — There's going to be a lot of eyeballs on the officials tonight after Micah Shrewsberry's rant on Sunday. Calling the game tonight are Don Daily, Rob Kueneman, Chad Barlow

6:40 p.m. ET — A little surprising to see Jordan Geronimo back in the starting lineup on Wednesday night. He struggled Sunday against Northwestern. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway go, too.

6:35 p.m. ET — Here's a power stat on the Nittany Lions. Penn State is turning the ball over on just 12.7 percent of possessions this season, the best mark in the nation

6:30 p.m. ET — There's only been a little bit of movement in the point spread today. The opening line had Penn State as a 2.5-point favorite, and now it's down to 2 points. Here's the history against the spread for both teams this year. CLICK HERE

6:25 p.m. ET — Indiana holds a 42-13 lead over Penn State in the series, and are 7-2 in the last nine games of the series.

6:20 p.m. ET — The two teams split their series last year, with both teams winning at home. Penn State won 61-58, before IU answered back with a 74-57 triumph just 24 days later. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on 13-of-26 shooting from the floor in the two games.

