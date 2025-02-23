WATCH: Indiana Signee Trent Sisley Scores 24 Points For Montverde Academy
Indiana signee Trent Sisley took the court Saturday in a matchup between prep school powerhouses Montverde Academy and IMG Academy on ESPNU.
Though Montverde lost 68-62, Sisley had an impressive performance in the regular season finale. He led Montverde with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 3-point shooting. He also added five rebounds and one block.
Sisley, a 6-foot-8 forward, displayed a versatile skill set in the game.
Early on, he set a high ball screen and made the defense pay for sagging off by knocking down a pick-and-pop 3-pointer.
Sisley drilled his second 3-pointer of the first quarter shortly after, this time a contested catch-and-shoot look from the corner. With his size and ability to score inside out, Sisley was a tough cover for IMG. He scored 10 points in the first quarter.
As one of the team's tallest players, Montverde also counts on Sisley to mix it up inside, whether that's rebounding or scoring on the block. He showed off his athleticism in the third quarter with a put-back dunk, punishing the IMG defense for not boxing out.
Through 21 games, Sisley was averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 64% from the field, 42% from 3-point range on 33 attempts and 62% at the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.
Sisley signed his national letter of intent to Indiana in November. He's one of two players committed to Indiana in the class of 2025, along with Harun Zrno, a 6-foot-7 wing from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Sisley is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 76 player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's originally from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., but transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, which consistently produces Division I talent, for his senior year.
“Trent is a young man that we have prioritized for a long time," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said when Sisley signed with the Hoosiers in November. "He is the ideal player for me and my staff. He is a long, rangy, versatile player that can do a lot of things for us on the basketball floor. He is switchable on defense, a very good rebounder, and possesses a level of toughness that was very attractive to us in the recruiting process."
“Offensively, he has the ability to play multiple positions, push the ball in transition, make shots from the perimeter, and take advantage of mismatches inside. Hoosier Nation will love Trent’s competitiveness and desire to win. We are extremely excited to get Trent to Bloomington to reunite him with his siblings who already attend IU and be a part of our basketball family.”
Check out more highlights from Sisley's senior season below.
Indiana announced on Feb. 7 that Woodson will step down after the 2024-25 season. That raises the question of what happens with Indiana's two commits, Sisley and Zrno. Both players will wait to see who Indiana hires as its next head coach before making a decision, according to the IndyStar.
