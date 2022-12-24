Skip to main content
WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Tamar Bates Throws Down Fast Break Dunk

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana guard Tamar Bates threw down a fast break dunk off of forward Miller Kopp's assist in the Hoosiers' home game versus Kennesaw State. Watch the highlight here.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Friday night, Indiana guard Tamar Bates threw down a fast break dunk off of forward Miller Kopp's assist in the Hoosiers' final non-conference matchup of the season versus the Kennesaw State Owls.

It started with a steal from the Owls which led Kopp to take off down the court and give a beautiful one-bounce pass to Bates, who put it down with his left hand in the first half.

Without starters Xavier Johnson, who's out after undergoing foot surgery, and Trayce Jackson-Davis sitting this one out for precautionary reasons, Bates and guard Trey Galloway lead the team with six points a piece entering the half.

Watch the full replay courtesy of FOX College Hoops embedded in the tweet below:

More about Kennesaw State vs. Indiana:

It's the last non-conference game for the Hoosiers as they've won eight out of 10 this season including a 77-65 win over North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. Indiana has faced Kennesaw State twice winning both contests by more than 20 points in Dec. 2013 and Dec. 2015.

Kennesaw State is 8-4 on the season and is coming off of two wins over Georgia College and USC Upstate. The Owls are led by junior guard Chris Youngblood, who's averaging 14.2 points per game followed by senior guard Terrell Burden with 11.3 points.

The Owls are tied for 44th in the whole NCAA in three-point percentage with 37.85 compared to Indiana at No. 79 with 36.32 percent from beyond the arc.

  • INDIANA VS. KENNESAW STATE LIVE BLOG: It's the final nonconference game of the regular season on Friday night when Indiana takes on Kennesaw State at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated in real time with all of the news and views in real time. CLICK HERE
  • POINT SPREAD: This might be the toughest of Indiana's seven ''cupcake'' games, with 8-4 Kennesaw State bringing a nice road resume to Assembly Hall on Friday night. Here's the opening point spread and how both teams have done vs. the spread this season with some must-see numbers. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH MILLER KOPP, C.J. GUNN: Here is the link to watch Indiana's Miller Kop and C.J. Gunn talk about the Hoosiers' 96-72 win over Elon on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE

