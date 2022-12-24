LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Kennesaw State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's the last dance for Indiana tonight, the final nonconference game of the regular season when the Hoosiers take on Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Welcome to our live blog, which we do every game, keeping you updated on the news and views in real time, with opinion and highlights tossed in.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow along right here, with the latest items at the top. Enjoy the game!

7:22 p.m. — Second media timeout with 11:15 to go. It's still 12-9 Kennesaw, with all of Indiana's points coming in the paint.

7:18 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates are the first Hoosiers off the bench. Bates out of position on the first Kennesaw possession and gives up a three. Indiana needs to not leave shooters. There is no reason to double inside. And then Geronimo leaves a shooter open, too. It's 12-9 Kennesaw now, with all the points coming on threes.

7:15 p.m. — Kennesaw doesn't have much size, so Indiana is pounding it inside on every possession. Could be a big night for Race Thompson and freshman Malik Reneau.

7:10 p.m. — At the first media timeout, and Kennesaw leads 6-5. Both teams just 2-for-6 from the field. Another slow start offensively for Indiana, which has been something of a trend this year.

7:05 p.m. — Indiana on the board first on a drive by Jalen Hood-Schifino. Kasen Jennings has a couple of quick threes though for Kennesaw, and that's not a good sign. They are No, 14 in the country in three-point shooting, so Indiana can't let them get hot out there.

6:50 p.m. — Officials for tonight's game are Terry Oglesby, King Whetstone, Mason Siler.

6:45 p.m. — Here's the Kennesaw State starting lineup. Four-guard set with Chris Youngblood, Terrell Burden, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings. Demond Robinson at forward.

6:40 p.m. — With two starters out again, Mike Woodson is going with the same starting lineup tonight that he used on Tuesday vs. Elon. He'll go with freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino at guard along with Trey Galloway. Up front, it'll be Malik, Reneau, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp.

6:35 p.m. — On the pregame radio show, Indiana coach Mike Woodson told Don Fischer that Jordan Geronimo is available tonight. Still think it's a play it by ear thing, but with Trayce Jackson-Davis out, Hoosiers might need him a little more.

6:30 p.m. — Some of my Florida friends have told me to ''watch out'' tonight with Kennesaw State, because the Owls have several guys who can shoot the threes. Played the Gators tough in November. We'll have to see if Indiana's perimeter defense is on point tonight.

6:20 p.m. ET — For the wagerers in the crowd, with Trayce Jackson-Davis out, the point spread is dropping quite a bit. Started at 19.5 but it's on the move. Here's the latest on the movement, and both teams' history vs. the number. CLICK HERE

6:15 p.m. ET — Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't play last Tuesday as a ''precaution.'' He's in sweats again, so probably a no-go for a second straight night. That'll be three games missed this season, after playing every single game — all 94 of them — during his first three years.

6:05 p.m. ET — Junior forward Jordan Geronimo missed Tuesday night's game against Elon with a finger injury. He was out shooting around a bit ago, and likely will be a game-time decision about playing. If I had to guess, he won't. Probably won't be needed tonight, and with nearly two weeks until Big Ten play resumes, another night off probably isn't a bad thing.

6 p.m. ET — A sparse crowd is expected tonight because of the cold weather. There are even winter weather alerts out in Monroe County. Because of that, a lot of people are staying home.

