WATCH: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Swats Dain Dainja

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It's been a dominant start for Trayce Jackson-Davis – on both ends of the court.

Jackson-Davis is a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor in the first seven minutes, and he's made his presence felt on the defensive end, too. Illinois big man Dain Dainja drove to the left block, but Jackson-Davis rejected his shot off the backboard.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a showdown with the Michigan State Spartans at Noon ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans are also in action on Thursday night, attempting to snap a two-game losing streak at home against Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State holds a 12-6 overall record with a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play.

Related stories on Indiana basketball