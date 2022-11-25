WATCH: Race Thompson Spins Around Defense For Dunk Against Jackson State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Headband-wearing Race Thompson is continuing his strong play on Friday against Jackson State.

After a 20-point effort against Little Rock on Wednesday, he's up to four points and two rebounds in the first five minutes of Friday's game. Early on, Trayce Jackson-Davis swung a one-handed baseline pass to Race Thompson, who spun around the Jackson State defender for an easy dunk.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Jackson State at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for the Hoosiers is perhaps their most highly-anticipated game of the 2022-23 regular season. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the nation's No. 1 team, come to Assembly Hall for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

North Carolina is off to a 5-0 start, but hasn't looked quite like the team that reached the National Championship last year. Most recently, the Tar Heels went back and forth with Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational, emerging with an 89-81 win. North Carolina also struggled to a 72-66 win at home against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 15. But with four starters from last year's team, plus Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the Tar Heels will surely be a major challenge for the Hoosiers.

