How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Basketball Against Jackson State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a quick turnaround for the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers, who take a quick break for Thanksgiving before returning to action on Friday

Indiana hosts the third and final game of the Hoosier Classic on 12:30 p.m. ET against Jackson State. The Hoosiers let Little Rock hang around for most of Wednesday's game, but ultimately pulled away with an 87-68 win to move to 5-0.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal out on Wednesday, Race Thompson led the Hoosiers with 20 points and eight rebounds, followed by 13 points from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. So far, Indiana has used its strength in the paint to stay undefeated.

"I think we have the bodies to bang with some of the bigger teams, but only time will tell," Woodson said. "I'm anxious to get to games like that, but right now Jackson State is staring us in the face, and we've got to get ready for those guys."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Jackson State Tigers

Who: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) vs. Jackson State (0-4)

Will update when available AP poll: Indiana is No. 11 in the AP poll, the program's highest ranking since December of 2016 and the highest ranking of any Big Ten team. Jackson State is not ranked

Meet the coaches

Mo Williams, Jackson State: Mo Williams is in his first year as head coach of Jackson State. Williams began his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant at Cal State Northridge and got his first head coaching job at Alabama State, where he held a 13-35 record in two seasons from 2020-22. Williams played 13 seasons in the NBA beginning in 2003 when he was the 47th overall pick by the Utah Jazz. In high school, Williams was Mississippi Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American before playing two seasons at the University of Alabama, where he was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002. Williams was an NBA All-Star in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged a career-high 17.8 points that season. After various stops around the league, he returned to Cleveland at the end of his career, retiring with a 2016 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) dribbles the ball while Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Jackson State

1. Hoosiers' health

Indiana is a bit banged up right now, with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all missing Wednesday's game against Little Rock. Jackson-Davis was held out for precautionary reasons, but coach Mike Woodson said Galloway injured his knee at Xavier on Friday. Leal tweaked his ankle on Sunday against Miami of Ohio.

The Hoosiers didn't need Jackson-Davis, Galloway and Leal to defeat Little Rock, and the same should be true on Friday against Jackson State. But awaiting on Nov. 30 is the nation's No. 1 team, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Indiana will surely need Jackson-Davis at full strength for a matchup with Armando Bacot Jr., and Galloway's spark off the bench would help, too.

"We'll continue to evaluate [Jackson-Davis]," Woodson said. "He's kind of beat up a little bit physically. Nothing major. We rested him tonight, and we'll get him ready for hopefully Jackson State."

2. Geronimo's productive minutes

Jordan Geronimo has played less than 20 minutes in each of Indiana's first five games this season, but he's made the most of his opportunities. On Wednesday against Little Rock, the third-year forward scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and he's finished with double-digit points in three of five games.

Geronimo has really improved as a shot blocker this year, too. He's swatted 10 shots over the last two games, which impressed Miami of Ohio coach Travis Steele.

“Jordan Geronimo, man, he blocked about six of our shots it felt like with his chest at the rim," Steele said.

3. Jackson State's Ken Evans Jr.

Jackson State is off to an 0-4 start with each loss by 10 or fewer points, and Ken Evans Jr. is doing his best to keep the Tigers competitive. Evans scored 20 points with six rebounds and two steals in a 94-91 loss to Little Rock on Sunday, and he's scored in double figures each game.

Evans is the Tigers' best 3-point shooter at 35.3 percent, but he struggled in a 78-68 loss at Michigan on Wednesday, making just 3-of-13 shots. Jackson State's second leading scorer is Trace Young, a 6-foot-8 forward, who has a tough matchup against the deep Indiana frontcourt.

