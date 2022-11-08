WATCH: Malik Reneau Hits Tamar Bates on Back-Door Cut for Easy Dunk
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is finding offense production in new ways on Monday.
Freshman forward Malik Reneau held the ball on the left wing and took on dribble before threading a one-handed pass towards the basket.
Sophomore guard Tamar Bates caught the Morehead State defense sleeping and made a quick back-door cut through the lane.
Bates caught the pass and slammed it home for two points. This dunk gave Indiana an 18-17 lead over Morehead State nearly midway through the first half of the Hoosiers' season opener on Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana held Morehead State to eight points across the final 9:17 of the first half, taking a 41-29 lead into halftime. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 13 points and seven rebounds, followed by six points from Race Thompson, five points from Bates and Reneau and four points from Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Morehead State's Mark Freeman – the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year – leads all scorers with 14 points, connecting on 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range.
To follow along with all the action, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Marian and Saint Francis easily in the first two exhibition games.
