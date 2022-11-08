WATCH: Xavier Johnson Scores First Basket of Hoosiers' 2022-23 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis won the opening tip against Morehead State, allowing point guard Xavier Johnson to set up the Indiana offense.

Johnson took one dribble to the left elbow before a quick crossover to the right side. His strong finish in the lane gave the Hoosiers their first points of the 2022-23 season on Monday night against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Johnson found his groove at the end of the 2021-22 season, scoring 50 points with 34 assists in the final five games of the 2021-22 season. Johnson started 34 games at point guard last year, and was in the starting lineup for both exhibition games, as well as Monday's season opener. In his fifth and final collegiate season, Johnson will play alongside five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino in the backcourt.

Morehead State is hanging with the Hoosiers in the first half, tying the game at 21 points with 9:17 remaining.

To follow along with all the action, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Marian and Saint Francis easily in the first two exhibition games.

