WATCH: Xavier Johnson Scores First Basket of Hoosiers' 2022-23 Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis won the opening tip against Morehead State, allowing point guard Xavier Johnson to set up the Indiana offense.
Johnson took one dribble to the left elbow before a quick crossover to the right side. His strong finish in the lane gave the Hoosiers their first points of the 2022-23 season on Monday night against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Johnson found his groove at the end of the 2021-22 season, scoring 50 points with 34 assists in the final five games of the 2021-22 season. Johnson started 34 games at point guard last year, and was in the starting lineup for both exhibition games, as well as Monday's season opener. In his fifth and final collegiate season, Johnson will play alongside five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino in the backcourt.
Morehead State is hanging with the Hoosiers in the first half, tying the game at 21 points with 9:17 remaining.
Read More
To follow along with all the action, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Marian and Saint Francis easily in the first two exhibition games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- LIVE BLOG: The 2022-23 college basketball season is ready to go, with No. 13 Indiana taking on Morehead State at Assembly. Here's your live blog, straight from press row. Follow along for the latest news and views, with some highlights and opinion thrown in. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH SEASON OPENER: Indiana basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season on Monday against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS BIG FAVORITE OVER MOREHEAD STATE: The college basketball season starts Monday and the opening point spreads are out. Indiana is a huge favorite over Morehead State. The Hoosiers fared very well at Assembly Hall last year is big favorite. Here are all the numbers, and some great history on both teams. CLICK HERE
- 2022-23 INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played. CLICK HERE