What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Tennessee Tech

Indiana basketball improved to 4-0 Thursday night with a 90-66 win over Tennessee Tech, and Darian DeVries came away encouraged by his team's defensive performance.



The Hoosiers faced an unconventional opponent that applied pressure for the full 40 minutes and spread the floor offensively, but Indiana pulled away in the second half.



Here are four takeaways from DeVries' postgame press conference.

DeVries pleased with Indiana's defensive performance

After expressing concerns about Indiana's defense following Monday's win over Syracuse, DeVries had a much more positive assessment Thursday.



Tennessee Tech's five-out approach presented challenges, particularly for Indiana's big men, but DeVries thought the Hoosiers did an excellent job limiting quality scoring opportunities.

"First-shot defense, I thought, was one of our better outputs," DeVries said.



The biggest issue was defensive rebounding, as Tennessee Tech grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. Still, against a potent offensive team, Indiana's performance was an encouraging step forward.

Samet Yigitoglu makes his presence felt

Samet Yigitoglu delivered another impactful performance, even after briefly leaving the game to receive stitches following a poke to the eye.



The big man returned and continued attacking the paint, drawing fouls and giving Indiana a reliable interior presence.

He finished with a game-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting in just 17 minutes.



"He went back in the locker room, got stitched up, came back, and said I'm still big," DeVries said. "I'm going to go post up."



DeVries also noted that Yigitoglu's physicality benefits Indiana even when he isn't scoring, particularly by putting opponents in foul trouble.

Indiana handles Tennessee Tech's relentless pressure

DeVries knew Tennessee Tech's full-court pressure would test Indiana's focus for all 40 minutes, regardless of the score.



He was pleased with how the Hoosiers responded, particularly Markus Burton, Bryce Lindsay, Jaeden Mustaf and Trevor Manhertz.

"I thought overall we handled it pretty well," DeVries said.



Mustaf also took on additional ball-handling responsibilities in the second half when Tennessee Tech trapped Burton, an adjustment DeVries said reflected the coaching staff's trust in Mustaf's decision-making.

Markus Burton's foul trouble remains a concern

Burton finished with seven assists and just two turnovers despite facing constant pressure, but his recurring foul trouble continues to frustrate DeVries.



The Hoosiers' head coach praised Burton's aggressiveness while emphasizing the need for greater defensive discipline.



"He's too important for that," DeVries said.

DeVries explained that early fouls have repeatedly disrupted Burton's rhythm, forcing him to the bench before he can settle into games.



Burton lacked much rhythm Thursday night, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, a bulk of which came late in the second half.



"It's not a lack of effort," DeVries said. "It's just got to be a little more disciplined with his physicality."