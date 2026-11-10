Indiana Basketball Player Grades After Win Over Syracuse

Indiana (3-0) knocked off Syracuse (2-1) for its first marquee win of the 2026-27 campaign. It was a back-and-forth battle, and it certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Hoosiers hit enough clutch shots and came up with enough timely stops to escape Indianapolis with the win.

Here are our player grades from the victory (to be eligible, players must have logged at least ten minutes):

Grading Indiana basketball players after Syracuse win

Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris (1) yells in excitement Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Darren Harris: A-

It wasn’t Darren Harris’ night from three. He went just 2-for-8 from deep. But he found other ways to impact the game – namely from the free-throw line, where he went 10-for-10. He also added three boards and three dimes.

Harris was excellent on defense, as well. He jumped one passing lane and parlayed it into a dunk, while also playing stingy on-ball defense throughout the night.

DH takes it coast to coast. 😤 pic.twitter.com/c1le0eYm0P — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 10, 2026

Jaeden Mustaf: A+

Jaeden Mustaf put together a masterpiece on Monday night. Sure, he scored 18 points, was a rim-attacking menace and even knocked down two triples. But it was his rebounding and defense that truly stood out.

He held Syracuse star wing Gavin Doty to just five points on 2-for-7 shooting. Mustaf also displayed his defensive versatility, switching onto Syracuse freshman point guard Ryan Moesch once he got it going late in the second half. And Mustaf was superb on the glass, reeling in seven boards – including three offensive.

Markus Burton: A

Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) rushes up the court Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was an efficient night for Markus Burton, as he went 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep en route to 20 points. He also tacked on four assists, plus three steals on the other end. Burton consistently probed into the lane and broke down the Syracuse defense, kickstarting the Indiana offense.

Markus Burton making it look too easy for @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/QKm9igocZM — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 9, 2026

But he also had a couple of ugly turnovers (finished with three), which keeps him from a perfect grade. All in all, though, that was exactly the performance Indiana wants from Burton. He struck the ideal balance between scoring and facilitating.

Samet Yigitoglu: B

It was a weird night for Samet Yigitoglu. He drew a ton of fouls – which was a plus. But every time Indiana made a concerted effort to get him the ball in the post, it really stalled the offensive flow. And he didn’t do much once he got it.

Samet Yigitoglu throws it down for @IndianaMBB! pic.twitter.com/A5bbMfqDeL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 10, 2026

Two of his three field goals were just wide-open dunks. The other was a nice, strong post move. But Yigitoglu needs to finish the easy ones around the rim and be more sure-handed on catches. He did control the boards, though (10 rebounds), and showcased his oft-discussed passing ability with three dimes.

Aiden Sherrell: C-

Indiana's Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots during the Indiana versus Bellarmine men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aiden Sherell was just… there. Seeing him confidently connect on two triples was great. But two field-goal attempts on the night – and only from deep? It makes zero sense. Sherell would get a switch after a ball screen and have a Syracuse guard on him. He’d still just stand on the perimeter.

Obviously, if Yigitoglu is on the floor, the Hoosiers don’t want Sherrell to clog up the lane. But he made no effort to take advantage of any mismatches or assert himself on the interior whatsoever. And one rebound in 18 minutes is entirely inexcusable. Sherrell finished with a team-worst plus/minus of minus-seven.

Trevor Manhertz: B

OK, 0-for-5 from the field is not great. Neither is four fouls in 13 minutes. But Manhertz provides so much energy. He has an unbelievable motor. And he took good shots. He kept the ball moving. He never disrupted the flow of the offense.

And, when he wasn’t fouling, he defended well. Manhertz is a freshman. It’s going to take time. But when he’s controlling all the controllables – effort and decision-making – it’s tough to be upset, even if he has an off night from the field.

Bryce Lindsay: B-

Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) rushes past Syracuse Orange guard Ryan Moesch (0) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without his sky-high confidence, Bryce Lindsay wouldn’t have that microwave scoring ability we know he has. But when it’s not his night, his shot selection hurts the Hoosiers. He went 3-for-11 from the field and 0-for-5 from deep. He posted a plus/minus of minus-five.

With his long-distance ability, he should, for the most part, feel free to pull any catch-and-shoot jumper he likes. But Lindsay’s out-of-control running attempts at the rim are less than ideal. His shot diet needs to get healthier. Plain and simple. He isn’t a plus rebounder or defender. And if he’s also taking things off the table on offense, he’s unplayable.

Sam Alexis: B-

In his minutes, Sam Alexis mostly did what he’s out there to do. He snagged five rebounds – three of which were offensive. He was a solid rim protector. His spin fade was an ill-advised shot, but Indiana was looking for any offense at that point of the game.

It wasn’t a good performance from Alexis (scoreless and 0-for-2 from the field). But, at the very least, the Hoosiers know what they’re getting with him on the boards and defense.