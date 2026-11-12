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Indiana Basketball vs Tennessee Tech Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana basketball takes on Tennessee Tech in Bloomington.
Zach Browning|
Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) stands up the court Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) stands up the court Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana basketball returns home Thursday night, as the Hoosiers take on Tennessee Tech in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter the contest 3-0 following an 83-80 win over Syracuse on Monday.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Thursday's contest.

Get ready for Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech

- How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Tennessee Tech: TV Channel, Tipoff Time
- Where Indiana Basketball Ranks in KenPom After Syracuse Win
- Indiana Basketball Player Grades After Win Over Syracuse
- What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Syracuse
- Instant Observations From Indiana Basketball’s Tight Win Over Syracuse

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech live updates

Starting lineups

Indiana:

G: Markus Burton
G: Jaeden Mustaf
G: Darren Harris
F: Aiden Sherrell
C: Samet Yigitoglu

Tennessee Tech:

G: Kamai Samuels
G: Cbo Newton
G: Trent Mosquera
F: De'Ante Green
F: Caleb Sanders

First half

Updates to come

Second half

Updates to come

Box score

To be added at the conclusion of the game

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Zach Browning
ZACH BROWNING

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