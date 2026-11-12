Indiana Basketball vs Tennessee Tech Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
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Indiana basketball returns home Thursday night, as the Hoosiers take on Tennessee Tech in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter the contest 3-0 following an 83-80 win over Syracuse on Monday.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Thursday's contest.
Get ready for Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech
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Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech live updates
Starting lineups
Indiana:
G: Markus Burton
G: Jaeden Mustaf
G: Darren Harris
F: Aiden Sherrell
C: Samet Yigitoglu
Tennessee Tech:
G: Kamai Samuels
G: Cbo Newton
G: Trent Mosquera
F: De'Ante Green
F: Caleb Sanders
First half
Updates to come
Second half
Updates to come
Box score
To be added at the conclusion of the game