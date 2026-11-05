Indiana Basketball vs. Bellarmine Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana basketball takes on Bellarmine in Bloomington.
In this story:
Indiana basketball continues its 2026-27 season Thursday night as the Hoosiers welcome Bellarmine to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Darian DeVries' squad opened the regular season Monday with a convincing 91-57 victory over Eastern Illinois, getting contributions throuhgout its rotation while putting together an impressive defensive performance. Now, the Hoosiers look to build on that showing against the Knights.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Thursday's matchup.
Get ready for Indiana vs. Bellarmine
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Indiana vs. Bellarmine live updates
Starting lineups
Indiana: To be announced
Bellarmine: To be announced
First half
Updates will begin at tipoff
Second half
Updates to follow
Postgame coverage
Will be updated over the next couple of days
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