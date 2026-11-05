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Indiana Basketball vs. Bellarmine Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana basketball takes on Bellarmine in Bloomington.
Zach Browning|
Nov 2, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) reacts after a play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) reacts after a play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana basketball continues its 2026-27 season Thursday night as the Hoosiers welcome Bellarmine to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Darian DeVries' squad opened the regular season Monday with a convincing 91-57 victory over Eastern Illinois, getting contributions throuhgout its rotation while putting together an impressive defensive performance. Now, the Hoosiers look to build on that showing against the Knights.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Thursday's matchup.

Get ready for Indiana vs. Bellarmine

Indiana vs. Bellarmine live updates

Starting lineups

Indiana: To be announced

Bellarmine: To be announced

First half

Updates will begin at tipoff

Second half

Updates to follow

Postgame coverage

Will be updated over the next couple of days

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Zach Browning
ZACH BROWNING

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