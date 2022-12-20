LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Elon in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) host the Elon Phoenix (2-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are looking to bounce back from an 22-point loss at Kansas on Saturday before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 5 at Iowa.

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time. We'll throw in some highlights and opinion as well. All of the latest news appears at the top, so just keep refreshing.

7:41 p.m. – CJ Gunn has been a pest on defense early on, swarming his defender whenever they catch the ball. It's led to two steals so far, but he's called for a reach-in foul, his first, there. Gunn missed his lone 3-point attempt tonight, but he can earn more minutes from Woodson with this kind of defensive intensity.

7:38 p.m. – Bates now finds Thomspon for a high-flying alley-oop to extend Indiana's lead to 10 points for the first time tonight.

7:36 p.m. – Tamar Bates is a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with three rebounds and two steals. He's been ready to play on both ends of the floor tonight. Elon calls timeout as Indiana leads 35-27 with 4:34 left in the half. CJ Gunn getting his second run of the first half.

7:34 p.m. – Strong finish in transition from Jalen Hood-Schifino on the assist from Race Thompson. A quick 6-0 run for the Hoosiers gives them some breathing room after Elon's run.

7:31 p.m. – Elon is really feeling it from 3-point land tonight, making 6-of-9 attempts overall and three in the last four minutes of play. It felt like the Hoosiers were pulling away for a moment, but a 3-pointer from Ervin trims the Indiana lead to 27-25 with 6:55 left in the first half.

7:25 p.m. – Tamar Bates connects from 3 at the exact spot he hit his first 3-pointer. Freshman guard CJ Gunn checks in for the first time tonight, replacing Miller Kopp. Freshman wing Kaleb Banks also makes his first appearance of the night, replacing Malik Reneau. Still no Jordan Geronimo tonight, who is sitting on the bench in his warmup jersey. No other Hoosiers are wearing their warmup jersey.

7:22 p.m. – Reneau misses the layup, but Duncomb is there for the tip in for his first points. Duncomb blocks the Elon layup on the other end, and he's fouled going up for a layup of his own on the other end. The Assembly Hall crowd gives Duncomb a big hand for his hustle there, but Duncomb missed both free throws.

7:19 p.m. – Indiana leads Elon 17-12 at the under-12 timeout. Elon's Sean Halloran has hit a pair of contested step-back three pointers, but the Indiana defense has done well to force tough shots so far. Elon has five turnovers, and Miller Kopp leads all scorers with eight points early on.

7:15 p.m. – With Trayce Jackson-Davis out, sophomore center Logan Duncomb is getting some early run. He replaces Malik Reneau, who picked up an offensive foul driving the lane. On his first offensive possession, Duncomb finds a cutting Race Thompson, who dunks the ball through contact but misses the and-one free throw. Indiana leads 17-9.

7:13 p.m. – Tamar Bates is the first sub for Mike Woodson, replacing Trey Galloway. Bates catches the inbounds pass ready to shoot, and he drains the corner 3.

7:09 p.m. – Kopp is unable to go 3-for-3 from 3 to start the game on a no-look pass from Jalen Hood-Schifino, but the Hoosiers retain possession after some good hustle from Trey Galloway to deflect the rebound off Elon. Indiana leads 10-6 at the under-16 timeout.

7:06 p.m. – Trey Galloway kicks it out to Miller Kopp on the right wing, and Kopp buries his first field goal attempt. Kopp sinks another three on Indiana's next possession – this one from the corner on a Race Thompson assist – and Indiana takes an 8-6 lead.

7:04 p.m. – Miller Kopp's heavy pressure leads to a steal, but he can't finish the layup through contact on the other end. He sinks both free throws, and Indiana is on the board, trailing 4-2 in the first two minutes.

7:02 p.m. – Free throw-line jumper from Race Thompson is no good, and Mackinnon scores a layup for Elon to take a 2-0 lead. Malik Reneau misses a good look on the other end.

7:01 p.m. – Indiana controls the tip, and we're underway from Assembly Hall.

6:58 p.m. – The starting lineup for Indiana tonight is Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau and Race Thompson.

6:33 p.m. – Indiana will be without its two leading scorers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson on Tuesday against Elon. Johnson suffered a foot injury on Saturday at Kansas, and Jackson-Davis' injury is unknown at this time. Earlier this season, he dealt with a back injury and a hand injury, but he's not wearing anything on his hand tonight. For the full Johnson injury update story, CLICK HERE.

