Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson Out On Tuesday Against Elon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be without its two leading scorers on Tuesday night against Elon.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that point guard Xavier Johnson would be out for this game with a foot injury suffered at Kansas, and they'll know more about his status on Wednesday. Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists this season.
To read Woodson's full quotes on Johnson's injury, CLICK HERE.
Read More
The Hoosiers will also be without leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was a surprise inactive for Tuesday's game. According to Indiana basketball officials, Jackson-Davis is being held out on Tuesday for precautionary reasons.
It's unclear what Jackson-Davis' current injury is, but he's dealt with previous back and hand injuries this season.
We will update this story when more information is known on Jackson-Davis' status. The senior forward is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks this season.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- XAVIER JOHNSON INJURY UPDATE: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer that point guard Xavier Johnson will not play on Tuesday against Elon. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. ELON: Indiana basketball (8-3) hosts the Elon Phoenix (2-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WE'VE LEARNED ABOUT INDIANA: Indiana basketball 3-3 in games against Xavier, North Carolina, Rutgers, Nebraska, Arizona and Kansas. The Hoosiers have had some concerning moments mixed with flashes of potential. Here's what we've learned about No. 18 Indiana in those six games. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has been very good at home all season, and the Hoosiers return to Assembly Hall on Tuesday night to take on the Elon Phoenix in a nonconference game. Here's the opening line on the game, plus a thorough history of how both teams have done vs. the point spread all season. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON RADIO SHOW: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer on Monday night. They discussed Indiana's loss at Kansas, Xavier Johnson's injury and previews Tuesday's game against Elon. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DROPS IN AP POLL: Indiana didn't come ready to play at Kansas on Saturday in an 84-62 loss, so the Hoosiers fell to No. 18 in this week's Associated Press Top-25 poll. Here is the complete poll with four Big Ten teams. CLICK HERE