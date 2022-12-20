Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson Out On Tuesday Against Elon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be without its two leading scorers on Tuesday night against Elon.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that point guard Xavier Johnson would be out for this game with a foot injury suffered at Kansas, and they'll know more about his status on Wednesday. Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists this season.

To read Woodson's full quotes on Johnson's injury, CLICK HERE.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson with a walking boot and scooter during pregame warmups on Tuesday against Elon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers will also be without leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was a surprise inactive for Tuesday's game. According to Indiana basketball officials, Jackson-Davis is being held out on Tuesday for precautionary reasons.

It's unclear what Jackson-Davis' current injury is, but he's dealt with previous back and hand injuries this season.

We will update this story when more information is known on Jackson-Davis' status. The senior forward is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks this season.

